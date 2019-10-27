Sign up for our newsletter today!

Olivia Culpo Glistens in Head-to-Toe Gold With Strappy Sandals at UNICEF Masquerade Ball

By Ella Chochrek
Olivia Culpo
February 2018
All that glitters is not gold — but Olivia Culpo’s latest outfit was.

The model wore the shiny shade from head to toe on the red carpet at the UNICEF Masquerade Ball in Los Angeles last night.

Culpo stepped out in a one-shouldered Raisa Vanessa spring ’20 gown with ruffle detailing and an asymmetrical hemline.

Olivia Culpo, gold dress, sandals, raisa vanessa dress, legs, celebrity style, UNICEF Masquerade Ball, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Oct 2019
Olivia Culpo in a Raisa Vanessa dress and sandals at the UNICEF Masquerade Ball.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 2012 Miss Universe’s shoes were also gold. She selected a pair of strappy sandals set on a slim stiletto heel, perfect for showing off a white-hot pedicure.

olivia culpo, gold sandals, strappy sandals, feet, celebrity shoe style, toes, pedicure, nails
A close-up look at Olivia Culpo’s gold sandals.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Like Culpo, Avril Lavigne went with a fully metallic look — but the “Sk8er Boi” singer went with silver instead of gold.

Lavigne wore a sparkly silver long-sleeved top tucked into a skull-emblazoned skater skirt. For footwear, the “Complicated” singer selected sequin-encrusted over-the-knee boots with a low block heel. She completed the Space Age look with long blue hair.

Avril Lavigne, sequined boots, over-the-knee boots, thigh-highs, skater skirt, silver skirt, blue hair, UNICEF Masquerade Ball, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Oct 2019
Avril Lavigne in a silver look at the UNICEF Masquerade Ball.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Billie Eilish hit the red carpet in a decidedly edgier ensemble. The pop star wore an all-black look with sparkly details, including a rhinestone skull on her T-shirt and a crystal-covered face mask. Eilish finished her ensemble with chunky flatform shoes that boasted chains and spikes.

Billie Eilish, skull t shirt, black pants, UNICEF Masquerade Ball, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Oct 2019
Billie Eilish in a punky outfit at the UNICEF Masquerade Ball.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Other attendees at the UNICEF Masquerade Gala included supermodel Shanina Shaik, singer Tinashe and actor Noah Centineo.

Flip through the gallery for more of Olivia Culpo’s style.

