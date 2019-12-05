Olivia Culpo’s Red Fendi Boots Have Monograms + Square Toes for Miami Night Out

Olivia Culpo’s latest street style look featured a pair of statement-making boots.
The 27-year-old influencer hit the streets of Miami yesterday in a fierce outfit from Fendi.
Culpo wore a black turtleneck top tucked into a monogrammed red midi skirt.The skirt was the same shade as the model’s shoes: Fendi’s FFreedom knee-high boots.
The red boots boast a curved heel, a square toe and a zip fastening at the rear. Karligraphy motif detailing adorned the shoes, which sell on Farfetch.com for $1,190.
The model completed her outfit with a black handbag featuring a red strap.
Culpo hit on two major trend with the boots. The knee-high length is big this fall, back in vogue after several seasons dominated by ankle boots and thigh-highs. Square toes are also huge for autumn. The rectangular silhouette, a ’90s staple, became stylish again thanks to “It” brands like Bottega Veneta, Staud and By Far.
When it comes to her personal style, Culpo has long been a fan of Fendi. She’s even worn bold red boots from the brand previously.
In December 2018, the A-lister stepped out in Los Angeles wearing cherry-colored thigh-highs from the Italian label. She went pantless with her look, teaming the shoes with a Givenchy oversize sweater.
