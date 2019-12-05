Sign up for our newsletter today!

Olivia Culpo’s Red Fendi Boots Have Monograms + Square Toes for Miami Night Out

By Ella Chochrek
Olivia Culpo
Olivia Culpo’s latest street style look featured a pair of statement-making boots.

The 27-year-old influencer hit the streets of Miami yesterday in a fierce outfit from Fendi.

Culpo wore a black turtleneck top tucked into a monogrammed red midi skirt.The skirt was the same shade as the model’s shoes: Fendi’s FFreedom knee-high boots.

Olivia Culpo wears red Fendi square-toe boots in Miami on Dec. 4.
CREDIT: Splash News
A closer look at Olivia Culpo’s red Fendi boots.
CREDIT: Splash News

The red boots boast a curved heel, a square toe and a zip fastening at the rear. Karligraphy motif detailing adorned the shoes, which sell on Farfetch.com for $1,190.

Fendi FFreedom knee-high boots
Fendi’s FFreedom knee-high boots.
CREDIT: Farfetch
Buy: Fendi Ffreedom Boots $1,190
The model completed her outfit with a black handbag featuring a red strap.

Culpo hit on two major trend with the boots. The knee-high length is big this fall, back in vogue after several seasons dominated by ankle boots and thigh-highs. Square toes are also huge for autumn. The rectangular silhouette, a ’90s staple, became stylish again thanks to “It” brands like Bottega Veneta, Staud and By Far.

When it comes to her personal style, Culpo has long been a fan of Fendi. She’s even worn bold red boots from the brand previously.

In December 2018, the A-lister stepped out in Los Angeles wearing cherry-colored thigh-highs from the Italian label. She went pantless with her look, teaming the shoes with a Givenchy oversize sweater.

Olivia CulpoOlivia Culpo out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Dec 2018
Olivia Culpo wears red Fendi thigh-high boots in Los Angeles on Dec. 7, 2018.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

