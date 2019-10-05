Olivia Culpo Makes a Case For All White Outfits in The Fall

Olivia Culpo proved that white can be a fall color in her latest Instagram post. The fashion influencer posed for the camera in a chic and casual outfit complete with Nike sneakers.

The 27-year-old sported a pair of white sweatpants along with a cropped sweatshirt. On her feet, she kept it comfortable with a pair of Nike Airmax 97s in a white and yellow colorway.

The reality star accesorized with a Fendi across the body handbag which was printed with their signature monogram and featured white straps around the purse. She also wore a silver watch and bracelet.

Culpo captioned the photo “Mentally preparing to get on another flight right now 😅😅😅 any guesses where I’m going ?”

The athleisure look is a bit of a departure for Culpo, who can often be seen in trendy boots or heeled shoes for her everyday style. The star stunned at Paris Fashion Week last month, showing off a few of her looks on Instagram. A particular hit was when she wore a mint green blazer dress in the photo with a matching beret. On her feet, she wore a pair of Balenciaga pumps with silver detailing, a small heel and pointed toe. The shoes are available for $995 on Farfetch.com.

