Sign up for our newsletter today!

Olivia Culpo Makes a Case For All White Outfits in The Fall

By Hanna McNeila
Hanna McNeila

Hanna McNeila

More Stories By Hanna

View All
Olivia Culpo
Olivia Culpo
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Olivia Culpo proved that white can be a fall color in her latest Instagram post. The fashion influencer posed for the camera in a chic and casual outfit complete with Nike sneakers.

The 27-year-old sported a pair of white sweatpants along with a cropped sweatshirt. On her feet, she kept it comfortable with a pair of Nike Airmax 97s in a white and yellow colorway.

The reality star accesorized with a Fendi across the body handbag which was printed with their signature monogram and featured white straps around the purse. She also wore a silver watch and bracelet.

Culpo captioned the photo “Mentally preparing to get on another flight right now 😅😅😅 any guesses where I’m going ?”

The athleisure look is a bit of a departure for Culpo, who can often be seen in trendy boots or heeled shoes for her everyday style. The star stunned at Paris Fashion Week last month, showing off a few of her looks on Instagram. A particular hit was when she wore a mint green blazer dress in the photo with a matching beret.  On her feet, she wore a pair of Balenciaga pumps with silver detailing, a small heel and pointed toe. The shoes are available for $995 on Farfetch.com.

Want More? 

Olivia Culpo Goes for an Angelic Look in Shimmery Heels at the Emmy Awards

Olivia Culpo Redefines White-Hot Style in Yeezy Sweater &amp; Knee-High Boots on a Hot Day

Olivia Culpo Pairs a Little Black Bikini With Strappy Sandals Wrapping All the Way Up Her Thighs

Watch FN’s video on how to polish your shoes with champagne

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad