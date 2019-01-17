Olivia Culpo Forgets It’s Winter & Wears Teensy Shorts in New York

New York is frigid right now, but Olivia Culpo isn’t letting the low temperatures get in the way of a style moment.

The 26-year-old stepped out for the launch of her collaboration with Express last night while clad in teensy shorts, a black top, a two-tone orange and pink jacket, and soaring neon orange pointy-toe pumps with a stiletto heel.

Olivia Culpo wears black shorts with an orange coat and pumps in New York on Jan. 16. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Olivia Culpo’s orange heels. CREDIT: Splash News

The 2012 Miss Universe kept the orange theme going with her accessories, choosing a miniature Jacquemus Le Bello crossbody bag and neon hoop earrings to complete her look. She wore her hair in loose waves around her face.

Prior to stepping out in the attention-grabbing look, Culpo took to Instagram to show off items from her collection, which dropped yesterday.

In the Instagram shot, Culpo poses in front of her empty fridge while clad in an Olivia Culpo x Express look: a belted white blazer, high-neck black top and shiny bike shorts. For footwear, the actress sported knee-high black lace-up Stuart Weitzman boots. The shoes are the brand’s Pippa style, a pull-on boot that features a 4-inch block heel and a rubber outsole. They retail for just under $1,000.

