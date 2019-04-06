Olivia Culpo Hits the Town in Edgy Crop Top With Studded Black Booties

Olivia Culpo’s all-black night out look is anything but boring.
The 26-year-old Sports Illustrated model turned heads with her sensual ensemble as she hit the town in Los Angeles yesterday.
Culpo wore an off-the-shoulder crop top with a cut-out detail above the bust and black cargo pants, which she belted at the waist.
For shoes, the 2012 Miss Universe went with $850 Alexander Wang Eri booties. Made of calfskin leather, the ankle boots have a 3.75-inch stiletto heel. They feature a pointed toe and stud detailing, with an edgy exposed zipper running down the middle.
The Rhode Islander wore her hair pulled back in a sleek updo, accessorizing with a quilted handbag from Chanel.
With 3.8 million followers on Instagram alone, Culpo is an influencer both in style and beauty. The “I Feel Pretty” actress teamed up with Express in January on a line of moderately priced clothing and accessories. She has worked with Marled by Reunited on capsules for Revolve in the past.
The ex-beauty pageant contestant’s latest Instagram post pictured her in a chic look she wore on a March trip to Miami: a crop top and cargo pants from Fendi with nude Stuart Weitzman pumps. Captioned “issa lendi from Fendi 🖤,” The post racked up more than 93,000 likes on the photo-sharing platform.
