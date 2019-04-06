Olivia Culpo Hits the Town in Edgy Crop Top With Studded Black Booties

Olivia Culpo’s all-black night out look is anything but boring.

The 26-year-old Sports Illustrated model turned heads with her sensual ensemble as she hit the town in Los Angeles yesterday.

Olivia Culpo steps out in a crop top, cargo pants and booties in Los Angeles on April 5. CREDIT: MEGA Culpo wore an off-the-shoulder crop top with a cut-out detail above the bust and black cargo pants, which she belted at the waist.

For shoes, the 2012 Miss Universe went with $850 Alexander Wang Eri booties. Made of calfskin leather, the ankle boots have a 3.75-inch stiletto heel. They feature a pointed toe and stud detailing, with an edgy exposed zipper running down the middle.

A close-up look at Olivia Culpo’s Alexander Wang boots. CREDIT: Mega

The Rhode Islander wore her hair pulled back in a sleek updo, accessorizing with a quilted handbag from Chanel.

Olivia Culpo leaving Craig’s Restaurant in Los Angeles after a night out. CREDIT: Mega With 3.8 million followers on Instagram alone, Culpo is an influencer both in style and beauty. The “I Feel Pretty” actress teamed up with Express in January on a line of moderately priced clothing and accessories. She has worked with Marled by Reunited on capsules for Revolve in the past.

The ex-beauty pageant contestant’s latest Instagram post pictured her in a chic look she wore on a March trip to Miami: a crop top and cargo pants from Fendi with nude Stuart Weitzman pumps. Captioned “issa lendi from Fendi 🖤,” The post racked up more than 93,000 likes on the photo-sharing platform.

