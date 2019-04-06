Sign up for our newsletter today!

Olivia Culpo Hits the Town in Edgy Crop Top With Studded Black Booties

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Olivia Culpo, celebrity style
Olivia Culpo
CREDIT: Mega

Olivia Culpo’s all-black night out look is anything but boring.

The 26-year-old Sports Illustrated model turned heads with her sensual ensemble as she hit the town in Los Angeles yesterday.

Related

Olivia Culpo Hits Miami in Crop Top, Cargo Pants & Classic Nude Pumps

Olivia Culpo Shows Off the Shortest Dress With These Stylist-Loved Sandals

Olivia Culpo Dares to Wear White Heeled Boots to a Baseball Game

olivia culpo, alexander wang booties, cargo pants, crop top, celebrity style, Former Miss Universe, Stunning Olivia Culpo wears in a black crop top and black cargo pants as she was seen at 'Craigs' Restaurant in West Hollywood, CA. 05 Apr 2019 Pictured: Olivia Culpo. Photo credit: 42 / All Access / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA395147_013.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Olivia Culpo steps out in a crop top, cargo pants and booties in Los Angeles on April 5.
CREDIT: MEGA
Culpo wore an off-the-shoulder crop top with a cut-out detail above the bust and black cargo pants, which she belted at the waist.

For shoes, the 2012 Miss Universe went with $850 Alexander Wang Eri booties. Made of calfskin leather, the ankle boots have a 3.75-inch stiletto heel. They feature a pointed toe and stud detailing, with an edgy exposed zipper running down the middle.

Olivia Culpo, alexander wang, ankle boots, celebrity style, los angeles
A close-up look at Olivia Culpo’s Alexander Wang boots.
CREDIT: Mega

The Rhode Islander wore her hair pulled back in a sleek updo, accessorizing with a quilted handbag from Chanel.

Olivia Culpo, los angeles, celebrity style, crop top, cargo pants, alexander wang, ankle boots, Former Miss Universe, Stunning Olivia Culpo wears in a black crop top and black cargo pants as she was seen at 'Craigs' Restaurant in West Hollywood, CA. 05 Apr 2019 Pictured: Olivia Culpo. Photo credit: 42 / All Access / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA395147_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Olivia Culpo leaving Craig’s Restaurant in Los Angeles after a night out.
CREDIT: Mega
With 3.8 million followers on Instagram alone, Culpo is an influencer both in style and beauty. The “I Feel Pretty” actress teamed up with Express in January on a line of moderately priced clothing and accessories. She has worked with Marled by Reunited on capsules for Revolve in the past.

The ex-beauty pageant contestant’s latest Instagram post pictured her in a chic look she wore on a March trip to Miami: a crop top and cargo pants from Fendi with nude Stuart Weitzman pumps. Captioned “issa lendi from Fendi 🖤,” The post racked up more than 93,000 likes on the photo-sharing platform.

Click through the gallery to see Olivia Culpo’s best street style.

Want more?

Olivia Culpo Shows Off the Shortest Dress With These Stylist-Loved Sandals

Olivia Culpo’s Mary Janes, Pleated Skirt and Knee Socks Have Chic Schoolgirl Vibes in Paris

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad