Olivia Culpo Braves the Summer Heat in Track Pants & Fierce Boots

It may be summer, but Olivia Culpo is still wearing boots.

The 27-year-old model hit the streets of Los Angeles yesterday clad in a casual look — a crop top and iridescent track pants — that got a more high-style twist courtesy of her footwear.

Olivia Culpo wearing a crop top, track pants and shiny black booties on a stiletto heel. CREDIT: MEGa

The shoes in question were shiny black booties with a pointed toe, front lacing and a spiky stiletto heel.

A close-up look at Olivia Culpo’s booties. CREDIT: MEGA

Boots seem like an unlikely choice for the 80-degree-plus temperatures that residents of the City of Angels faced yesterday, but Culpo’s far from the only star who’s worn boots this summer. Other celebrity proponents of the fall-ready footwear include Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Cara Delevingne.

Olivia Culpo out and about in Los Angeles in Aug. 1. CREDIT: MEGA

When it comes to fashion, Culpo is up on the latest and greatest, often taking risks with trend-forward shoe styles. Go-to brands for the “I Feel Pretty” actress include Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin and Brian Atwood.

Although the “it” girl does not have a shoe deal, she’s scored lucrative deals in the fashion and beauty space. Culpo partnered with Express on a clothing and accessories collection that debuted this winter. Additionally, she uses her 4.2 million Instagram followers to her advantage, inking sponsored content deals in partnership with brands such as Revolve, Bacardi and Laura Mercier.

