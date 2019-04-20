Olivia Culpo Masters Festival Style in Mustard Romper and Desert Booties

Coachella style can be a hard nut to crack — with festival goers hoping to incorporate kitschy pieces without going too far into ugly outfit territory.

Olivia Culpo managed to hit the right note with her look at Revolve’s Coachella party last Sunday, proudly showing off the outfit to her 3.9 million Instagram followers in a series of sensual snaps posted yesterday.

The 2012 Miss Universe sported a mustard yellow One Teaspoon romper. Retailing for $198, the romper has a collared neck and a swirly black pattern. Culpo wore it belted at the middle to show off her trim waistline.

Olivia Culpo at Coachella’s Revolve party. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For shoes, the “I Feel Pretty” actress selected camel-colored booties. With a pointed toe and a chunky block heel, the shoes were easily walkable and unlikely to show dust — making them an ideal choice for concealing desert dust at the festival, set in Indio, Calif.

A closeup look at Olivia Culpo’s ankle boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 26-year-old wore her brunette locks slicked back into a sleek braid that went down her back. She completed her look with sunglasses and had a series of wristbands layered on her right arm.

With events for H&M, Revolve and Coppertone among her obligations, this Coachella has been a busy one for Culpo, who was also seen attending the music shows alongside model pal Gigi Hadid.

The influencer has brand partnerships in spades, many of them in the fashion space. While she has teamed up with Revolve for clothing capsules in the past, Culpo’s most recent fashion collab came in partnership with Express.

