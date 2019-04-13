Sign up for our newsletter today!

Olivia Culpo Keeps the Dad Shoe Trend Alive in Crop Top & Balenciaga Triple S Sneakers

By Ella Chochrek
Olivia Culpo
The dad shoe trend is here to stay, at least according to Olivia Culpo.

The 2012 Miss Universe took a road trip to Coachella in the California desert clad in the style that popularized the trend: Balenciaga’s Triple S.

Culpo shared a shot to Instagram yesterday of herself leaning against a car, wearing a red cropped quarter-zip with matching bike shorts and a white fanny pack.

View this post on Instagram

Girlz N The Hood @revolve #revolvefestival

A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on

On her feet were a white pair of Triple S kicks, which retail for $895. The shoes feature a rounded toe, a textured rubber sole and two-tone laces. They have an elevated 2.75-inch midsole, with a leather, suede and mesh vamp.

The 26-year-old model accessorized with a series of bracelets and oversized hoop earrings, pulling her brunette locks back into a relaxed half-up, half-down style.

“Girlz N The Hood @revolve #revolvefestival,” Culpo captioned her Instagram post, which racked up over 104,000 likes.

With 3.8 million followers on the photo-sharing platform alone, the Rhode Island native is a true influencer. She’s parlayed her star power into fashion deals, most recently debuting a collection of apparel and accessories with Express in January. The “I Feel Pretty” actress received goodies from Revolve and Louis Vuitton (clothing and a handbag, respectively) after arriving in the desert.

