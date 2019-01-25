Sign up for our newsletter today!

Olivia Culpo Channels Indiana Jones in $1,800 Zipper Boots

By Allie Fasanella
A week after her new capsule collection with Express hit stores, Olivia Culpo dropped by “Extra” to open up about the much-hyped collaboration — with an interesting look to boot (no pun intended).

The former Miss Universe appeared to channel fictional adventurer Indiana Jones with a piece from her own line, an $88 beige utility jumpsuit, cinched at the waist with a brown belt and reminiscent of an outfit one might spot on a wildlife safari.

She teamed the look with a pair of luxe brown leather over-the-knee boots with cool zipper details, courtesy of Giuseppe Zanotti. The $1,795 style, with its 3.5-inch heel, managed to seamlessly complement her casual-chic look.

olivia culpo, giuseppe zanotti boots, express x olivia culpo
Olivia Culpo wears an Express x Olivia Culpo utility jumpsuit with Giuseppe Zanotti over-the-knee boots.
CREDIT: Splash News

The 26-year-old “Model Squad” star further accessorized her muted ensemble with a trendy logo-covered Fendi FF belt bag slung across her chest to serve as a crossbody pouch.

Culpo took to Instagram yesterday to share a selfie with her 3.7 million followers that showed off her Fendi fanny pack.

olivia culpo, giuseppe zanotti boots, express x olivia culpo
A closer look at Olivia Culpo wearing brown over-the-knee zipper boots.
CREDIT: Splash News

For more of Olivia Culpo’s style, check out the gallery.

