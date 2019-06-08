Olivia Culpo Proves Head-to-Toe Black Doesn’t Have to Boring in Sheer Minidress & Trendy Clear Heels

Although head-to-toe black never goes out of style, it can be shrugged off by critics as boring. Olivia Culpo made a compelling case for the shade, however, during a night out in Los Angeles yesterday.

The 27-year-old Rhode Island native wore a sheer black dress with a flowing silhouette and a low neckline. The A-lister’s strapless bra and high-cut underwear were visible underneath the minidress.

Olivia Culpo wears a black minidress with strappy see-through pumps. CREDIT: MEGA

A close up of Olivia Culpo’s shoes. CREDIT: Mega

For footwear, the 2012 Miss Universe went with pumps adhering to the popular clear shoe trend. Her shoes were low-heeled pumps with a PVC upper, a black ankle strap and a pointed toe. Culpo’s white pedicure, just as visible underneath the pumps as if she’d worn open-toed footwear, added a subtle pop to her all-black ensemble.

The “I Feel Pretty” actress pulled together her chic night-out look with accessories, choosing silver hoop earrings and a black handbag with silver hardware. She wore her hair slicked back into a ponytail.

Olivia Culpo in Los Angeles on June 8. CREDIT: MEGA Although the “it” girl does not have a shoe deal, she’s no stranger to the fashion and beauty space. Culpo partnered with Express on a clothing and accessories collection that debuted this winter. Additionally, she uses her Instagram following to ink paid deals on social media, posting sponsored content in tandem with brands such as Laura Mercier, Coppertone, JBL Audio and more.

