Olivia Culpo Celebrates 27th Birthday in Sold-Out Versace Sandals and Leather Pants With So Many Zippers

Happy birthday, Olivia Culpo.

The 2012 Miss Universe turns 27 years old today — and she celebrated the occasion with an Instagram snap.

Culpo posed with several mylar balloons and a bag of M&Ms in the backseat of a car with a big smile on her face. In the image, the “I Feel Pretty” actress wears a white Off-White button-down shirt with leather pants. The pants had an exposed zipper down the middle, with additional silver-tone zip detailing on the legs.

For shoes, the model reached for black Versace ankle-strap sandals on a 4-inch stiletto heel. The Italian-made heels boast a leather upper with rubber, logo-embossed straps. While the shoes are sold out, they previously retailed for $888 on Fwrd.com.

Logoed ankle-strap sandals from Versace. CREDIT: Fwrd.com

“Omw to Chuck E. Cheese for my bday!!!!!! Thank you guys for all the HBD wishes and for everyone who made it so special 😘😘😘😘😘❤️❤️❤️🥰🥰🥰❤️,” the star captioned her photo.

The influencer has many lucrative partnerships, including several in the fashion space. She has 3.9 million followers on Instagram and often uses the platform to post sponsored content with brands such as Revolve, PrettyLittleThing, Bacardi, Coppertone and JBL.

While she has teamed up with Revolve for clothing capsules in the past, Culpo’s most recent fashion collaboration came in partnership with Express.

Flip through the gallery to see more of Olivia Culpo’s street style.

Watch the video below for a behind-the-scenes look at Bella Hadid’s FN cover shoot.

Want more?

Olivia Culpo Wears the Shortest Minidress With Soaring Silver Heels at Bacardi Brunch

Olivia Culpo Does the Pantless Trend in Sparkly $1,575 Boots at Gigi Hadid’s Birthday Party

Olivia Culpo Masters Festival Style in Mustard Romper and Desert Booties