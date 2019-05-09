Sign up for our newsletter today!

Olivia Culpo Celebrates 27th Birthday in Sold-Out Versace Sandals and Leather Pants With So Many Zippers

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Olivia Culpo
January 2018
January 2018
January 2018
February 2018
View Gallery 20 Images

Happy birthday, Olivia Culpo.

The 2012 Miss Universe turns 27 years old today — and she celebrated the occasion with an Instagram snap.

Culpo posed with several mylar balloons and a bag of M&Ms in the backseat of a car with a big smile on her face. In the image, the “I Feel Pretty” actress wears a white Off-White button-down shirt with leather pants. The pants had an exposed zipper down the middle, with additional silver-tone zip detailing on the legs.

For shoes, the model reached for black Versace ankle-strap sandals on a 4-inch stiletto heel. The Italian-made heels boast a leather upper with rubber, logo-embossed straps. While the shoes are sold out, they previously retailed for $888 on Fwrd.com.

versace logo ankle strap leather sandals
Logoed ankle-strap sandals from Versace.
CREDIT: Fwrd.com

Related

Kendall and Kylie Jenner Twin in Versace Outfits That Have So Many Feathers at Met Gala 2019

Ciara Goes for the Leggiest Look With Her Cute Son Future on Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet

Gigi Hadid Makes Head-to-Toe Sweats Look Stylish With This Shoe Trend

“Omw to Chuck E. Cheese for my bday!!!!!! Thank you guys for all the HBD wishes and for everyone who made it so special 😘😘😘😘😘❤️❤️❤️🥰🥰🥰❤️,” the star captioned her photo.

The influencer has many lucrative partnerships, including several in the fashion space. She has 3.9 million followers on Instagram and often uses the platform to post sponsored content with brands such as Revolve, PrettyLittleThing, Bacardi, Coppertone and JBL.

While she has teamed up with Revolve for clothing capsules in the past, Culpo’s most recent fashion collaboration came in partnership with Express.

Flip through the gallery to see more of Olivia Culpo’s street style.

Watch the video below for a behind-the-scenes look at Bella Hadid’s FN cover shoot.

Want more?

Olivia Culpo Wears the Shortest Minidress With Soaring Silver Heels at Bacardi Brunch

Olivia Culpo Does the Pantless Trend in Sparkly $1,575 Boots at Gigi Hadid’s Birthday Party

Olivia Culpo Masters Festival Style in Mustard Romper and Desert Booties

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad