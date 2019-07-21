Olivia Culpo Pairs a Little Black Bikini With Strappy Sandals Wrapping All the Way Up Her Thighs

When it comes to fashion, Olivia Culpo is never afraid to take a risk.

The “I Feel Pretty” actress put together an over-the-top look on Instagram last night, posing in a black bikini with the strappiest sandals you’ve ever seen.

Culpo wore a Shaycation x Revolve bikini set consisting of a triangle top ($78) and a high-waisted bottom with sheer detailing ($88). Both pieces are available for purchase on Revolve’s website.

For footwear, the Rhode Island native opted for show-stopping sandals: thigh-high gladiators from Monika Chiang. The over-the-knee, lace-up sandals are made of buttery soft leather, with a 4.3-inch stiletto heel and silver end pieces adding a luxe finish. While getting the shoes on is no small feat, it’s a little easier than it might appear on first glance, as there’s a silver zipper hidden along the back. The sandals retail for $895 on the designer’s website.

Strappy black thigh-high sandals from Monika Chiang. CREDIT: Monika Chiang

“Casual ‼️‼️,” Culpo captioned her Instagram post, which racked up more than 150,000 likes.

The 2012 Miss Universe is not the only celebrity to test out thigh-high strappy sandals. Dsquared2’s Riri style, named after singer-turned-fashion-mogul Rihanna, found favor not only with the Fenty designer but also with Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin.

Kendall Jenner wearing Dsquared2 Riri sandals that retail for $1,850 at the 2016 MTV Movie Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

As for Culpo’s style, she tends to opts for soaring heels, often with a statement-making twist like yesterday’s pair. The model is a fan of top designer labels like Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and Christian Louboutin.

