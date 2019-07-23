Oliva Culpo Looks Fierce in Head-to-Toe Red Pumps From This Buzzy Label

Monochromatic looks are trending this summer ⁠— and Olivia Culpo is a fan.

The 27-year-old posed in a head-to-toe red look on Instagram yesterday during a vacation to Mexico. Culpo sported a red minidress with puffed sleeves and a fitted silhouette, which she teamed with matching pumps.

The shoes of Miss Universe 2012 shoes were from Malone Souliers, a buzzy label that has become well-loved for its serious but feminine styles. Culpo went with the brand’s Robyn pump, which boasts a napa leather upper with patent leather straps and 3-inch heel. The shoe is available for purchase on the Malone Souliers’ website for $616.

Malone Souliers’ Robyn pump. CREDIT: Malone Souliers

Malone Souliers has undergone some big changes in the past year. Co-founder Mary Alice Malone returned to the brand as creative director in December after stepping away in July 2018. Meanwhile, co-founder and CEO Roy Luwolt departed in December, with Steven Hope, an expert in Chinese e-commerce, taking his place as CEO.

At a preview for her resort ’20 collection in June, Malone told FN her approach hasn’t changed, but the brand has entered into new territory with the launch of men’s styles.

“It’s very exciting,” she said. “Men are so specific. I’ve been watching, and there are especially a lot of younger men in loafers, which I love because I know sneakers are so big right now. It’s nice to see that push back.”

Malone Souliers first launched in 2014 and continues to expand. The brand reported a 176% increase in sales for spring ’19, compared to fall ’18.

