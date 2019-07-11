Odell Beckham Jr.’s ‘Girl Scout Uniform’ Outfit at ESPY Awards Inspires the Funniest Memes

Odell Beckham Jr. often makes headlines on the football field, but his sartorial choices are equally noteworthy.

The 26-year-old’s latest headline-making look came at the 2019 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles last night. He hit the red carpet in a bold Prada look featuring a khaki vest with a large front pouch and matching shorts.

Odell Beckham Jr. at the 2019 ESPY Awards. CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Shutterstock

For footwear, OBJ reached for custom Nike Air Force 1s created by Dominic Ciambrone (the Shoe Surgeon). The shoes are red, black and white, with exposed stitching on the upper.

A close-up look at OBJ’s sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The NFL star completed his bold look with an orange Richard Mille watch.

The unconventional outfit got Twitter talking, with plenty of netizens weighing in.

In a viral tweet, @ryandisdier pointed out the similarities between Beckham Jr.’s look and an outfit worn by DW on “Arthur.” The tweet has over 8,000 likes and 2,100 retweets.

why odell dressed like dw pic.twitter.com/fuDmB7aUl0 — Ryan Disdier (@ryandisdier) July 11, 2019

Other Twitter users thought the Cleveland Brown looked like he was wearing a backpack on his front. “Odell Beckham, now available as a Jansport backpack,” joked @anna_gallegos.

Odell Beckham, now available as a Jansport backpack. pic.twitter.com/E3HykBTmN6 — Anna Celia Gallegos (@anna_gallegos) July 11, 2019

Going so far as to Photoshop the star onto a young girl’s back; @juanretiz96 captioned the Photoshop job: “The man Odell a fool.”

The man Odell a fool 😂 pic.twitter.com/xAXMVohTRk — Juanito Nieve ❄ (@juanretiz96) July 11, 2019

In another tweet, @DudeYouCrazy compared the Prada vest to a Girl Scout uniform. “Odell Beckham Jr. is about to sell so many damn Thin Mints. # espys2019,” he joked.

Odell Beckham Jr. is about to sell so many damn Thin Mints. #espys2019 pic.twitter.com/i27mdzfn7t — Andrew Hall (@DudeYouCrazy) July 11, 2019

Why this man OBJ out here wearing a paper bag over his dress shirt??? #ESPYS — BBCapper (@BaconBit22) July 11, 2019

But some fans of Beckham Jr.’s couldn’t get over his haircut. The wide receiver chopped off his blond tips in favor of a sleek, close-cropped look.

Odell and this haircut?? Sir??? pic.twitter.com/TKTm9fIuPn — 𝔞𝔲𝔯𝔞 𝔥𝔦𝔳𝔢 🔮 (@_opinionatedaf) July 11, 2019

This new look Odell has is 🤤🔥 pic.twitter.com/OI5mFGVHft — 👅 (@FinestBlackMen_) July 11, 2019

