Odell Beckham Jr.’s ‘Girl Scout Uniform’ Outfit at ESPY Awards Inspires the Funniest Memes

Odell Beckham Jr. often makes headlines on the football field, but his sartorial choices are equally noteworthy.
The 26-year-old’s latest headline-making look came at the 2019 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles last night. He hit the red carpet in a bold Prada look featuring a khaki vest with a large front pouch and matching shorts.
For footwear, OBJ reached for custom Nike Air Force 1s created by Dominic Ciambrone (the Shoe Surgeon). The shoes are red, black and white, with exposed stitching on the upper.
The NFL star completed his bold look with an orange Richard Mille watch.
The unconventional outfit got Twitter talking, with plenty of netizens weighing in.
In a viral tweet, @ryandisdier pointed out the similarities between Beckham Jr.’s look and an outfit worn by DW on “Arthur.” The tweet has over 8,000 likes and 2,100 retweets.
Other Twitter users thought the Cleveland Brown looked like he was wearing a backpack on his front. “Odell Beckham, now available as a Jansport backpack,” joked @anna_gallegos.
Going so far as to Photoshop the star onto a young girl’s back; @juanretiz96 captioned the Photoshop job: “The man Odell a fool.”
In another tweet, @DudeYouCrazy compared the Prada vest to a Girl Scout uniform. “Odell Beckham Jr. is about to sell so many damn Thin Mints.
#espys2019,” he joked.
But some fans of Beckham Jr.’s couldn’t get over his haircut. The wide receiver chopped off his blond tips in favor of a sleek, close-cropped look.
