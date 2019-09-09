Ashanti Rocks the Stage, Paris Hilton Rocks the Front Row at PrettyLittleThing x Saweetie’s NYFW Show

Rapper Saweetie was her own model and soundtrack at the debut of her collaboration with PrettyLittleThing on Sunday at NYFW. The entertainer treated guests to a performance on the catwalk for the spring 2020 collection while clad in the fast-fashion brand’s wares.

Saweetie on the catwalk for her PrettyLittleThing x Saweetie show, spring 2020, NYFW. CREDIT: John Photography/Shutterstock

“Last night was a DREAM COME TRUE 💖🦄 Our very own runway at NEW YORK FASHION WEEK 😱 🍭💎 PrettyLittleThing x @saweetie is LIVE and it’s our BADDEST EVER💥🙌,” PLT’s Instagram page captioned images, noting it was e-tailer’s first NYFW show.

Fellow rapper Lil’ Kim took to the stage along with R&B singer Ashanti, who launched her capsule with PLT last June. Saweetie’s boyfriend, Quavo, launched his collaboration in April with Boohoo Man; PLT is a sister brand.

Ashanti on the catwalk PrettyLittleThing x Saweetie show, spring 2020, NYFW. CREDIT: John Photography/Shutterstock

The front row was lined with more famous faces, including Paris Hilton and her sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild, who collaborated with French Sole on a range of comfort-focused shoes last February.

Other guests included Terrence J, Offset, Remy Ma, Shanina Shaik, Jasmine Sanders, Jasmine Tookes, Cody Simpson, Fat Joe and PLT founder Umar Kamani.

PrettyLittleThing x Saweetie’s collection is available now on PrettyLittleThing.com.

(L-R): Tessie Hilton, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Paris Hilton, Terrence J, Fat Joe and Remy Ma on the front row, spring 2020, NYFW. CREDIT: Soul Brother/Shutterstock

PrettyLittleThing made its U.S. debut in 2016 with Kamani hosting a splashy kickoff with Kylie Jenner in L.A. Revenues have since grown 107% at PrettyLittleThing. Kamani’s father is Mahmud Kamani, the director of e-retail giant Boohoo.com; it has a global demographic of 16- to 30-year-olds and has 13 million registered customers, according to the brand.

Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rothschild PrettyLittleThing x Saweetie spring 2020 NYFW show. CREDIT: Soul Brother/Shutterstock

Along with Nasty Gal and PrettyLittleThing brands under its umbrella, the fast-fashion group beat expectations for fiscal 2019, reporting a 49% lift in both earnings and annual profits. Adjusted profits for the year ended Feb. 28 were £76.3 million ($99 million), up from £51 million in 2018 and ahead of the £66.9 million forecast by analysts. Revenues reached £856.9 million ($1.1 billion), up 48% year over year, with U.K. sales up 37% and international sales up 64%.

Saweetie on the catwalk. CREDIT: John Photography/Shutterstock

Lil Kim on the catwalk. CREDIT: John Photography/Shutterstock

See more celebrities on the front row and the runway collection.

Want more?

Ashanti Glows in Gold With Crystal-Embellished Sandals at PrettyLittleThing Collab Launch

PrettyLittleThing & Karl Kani Collaborate on ’90s-Inspired Logomania Collection

Olivia Culpo Launches PrettyLittleThing Collab in Flirty Outfit & Knitted Peep-Toe Booties With a Pedi That Popped