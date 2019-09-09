‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Cast Walk the NYFW Runway for Kyle Richards’ Show

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast members can now add another line to their resumes: runway models.

The reality stars hit the runway at New York Fashion Week Sunday to support fellow housewife Kyle Richards’ new line: Kyle + Shahida, which she co-designs with Shahida Parides.

Lisa Rinna strutted her stuff in a lace-up bathing suit with a floral kimono and strappy sandals. Teddi Mellencamp was clad in a similar look. Meanwhile, Erika Jayne wore a silky, oversize top over red pants, with see-through sandals on her feet.

In addition to featuring her Bravo friends, Richards also spotlighted her family. Daughters Alexia and Sophia Umansky walked in the show, while cousins Paris and Nicky Hilton nabbed front-row seats.

Sophia wore shoes from the brand’s footwear partner, Femmes Sans Peur. She teamed black FSP booties with a ruffled crop top and matching ruffled skirt.

Sophia Umansky. CREDIT: Courtesy

Two of the housewives, Denise Richards and Dorit Kemsley, also sported black FSP boots.

Denise Richards. CREDIT: Courtesy

Dorit Kemsley. CREDIT: Courtesy

Richards didn’t cast herself in the runway show. However, she didn’t hold back her own style for the event, suiting up in a trendy snake-print set with a lacy bodysuit and pointed-toe black heels.

