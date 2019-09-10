Jessie James Decker Is Expanding Her Kittenish Brand With a Robust Shoe Collection

Since her Kittenish fashion label began in 2015, Jessie James Decker has focused on styles that are “fun and flirty and for your girl next door.”

The 31-year-old showed her latest collection on the runway last night at New York Fashion Week, spotlighting playful, feminine looks — with lots of fringe, denim and leopard print. The show was held by Style360 and presented by Klarna.

Jessie James Decker at the finale of her NYFW show. CREDIT: Courtesy of STYLE360 presented by Klarna

While Kittenish has a limited line of footwear, Decker said a more robust shoe collection is due up soon. She was previously a brand ambassador for The Original Muck Boot Company and has collaborated on multiple boot-focused collections with JustFab.

“I’m really excited because Kittenish has our first-ever shoes collection coming out. And we have some really cute booties, super-affordable, great quality,” she told FN. “I am a shoes girl. And I probably have more shoes in my closet than anything.”

We caught up with the singer at the show’s after-party, where she weighed in on what she loves about the newest collection and her thoughts on the latest shoe trends.

FN: What’s different about this collection than your previous ones?

JJD: “Our collections are not too different than what we’ve been doing. We’ve always had our cheetah and leopard print elements, but I feel like this collection was really elevated. We have pieces for everybody; we have pieces for our boss lady. We have joggers and sweat sets; we have our moms on the go. We’ve got our working girl. We’ve got everything.”

What was your favorite look from the collection?

JJD: “My favorite piece in the collection right now — it changes every single day — but I would say the last look of the day was my favorite at the show. It’s a paisley black and white fringed shorts with a matching jacket. I just love it; I feel like you can wear something like that to anywhere. And you can wear any kinds of shoes with it; you can wear strappies, you can wear black thigh-highs, you can wear short booties — I mean, you can wear any kind of shoes with that look.”

A model on the runway at Jessie James Decker’s NYFW show. CREDIT: Courtesy of STYLE360 presented by Klarna

Can you tell us more about your personal shoe style?

JJD: “My personal shoe style is very comfortable. I like to be comfy. Yes, I have heels on tonight, but I typically like to be comfortable wherever I go. So I am a slip-on sneakers girl; I am a flip-flops girl. Anything where my feet aren’t going to hurt by the end of night — that is my shoe.”

What’s a current trend you think is on its way out?

JJD: “I was really excited about all the neon colors but I think that’ll probably be out by next spring. And I think we’ll see some really interesting colors; I think we’ll see more of the dark reds and mustards — I think that’ll be coming back. I think the neons were hot for a minute, but I don’t think that’ll stick with us for the spring.”

What’s a trend you hope never goes away?

JJD: “Leopard print is my favorite, but Kittenish has always been leopard print — it’s always been us; it’s always been part of our brand. It was really nice to see it take a big moment this spring, this summer, this fall. I think we’ll continue to see it throughout the rest of this year.”

A model in leopard-print at the Kittenish show. CREDIT: Courtesy of STYLE360 presented by Klarna

