Donatella Versace, Indya Moore and More Celebs Make Headlines at the 2019 NYC Pride Parade

Thousands of locals, visitors, politicians and even celebrities took to the streets of New York City on Sunday in celebration of a historic Pride event like no other.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, an event that is widely considered the catalyst for the modern gay rights movement.

In honor of the moment, the grand marshals of the 2019 Pride Parade included the cast members of “Pose,” a TV series that spotlights the city’s LGBTQ ball culture in the ’80s and ’90s.

L-R: “Pose” actresses MJ Rodriguez, Indya Moore and Dominique Jackson attend the Pride Parade in New York City. CREDIT: Splash News

The streets also brought out major names in the fashion industry, including designers Donatella Versace and Marc Jacobs. The latter made an appearance with husband Charly Defrancesco, whom he married in a glamorous NYC wedding less than three months ago.

Fashion designer Marc Jacobs (R) and husband Charly Defrancesco (L) attend the Pride Parade in New York City. CREDIT: Splash News

Throwing up the peace symbol was singer Vanessa Williams, who was dressed in a rainbow-hued fur coat despite the summer heat. (The Pride Parade saw a little rain during the day, but it did little to dampen spirits on such a grand occasion.)

Vanessa Williams attends the Pride Parade in New York City. CREDIT: Splash News

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, dancer Frankie Grande (brother to pop star Ariana Grande) and actor Tommy Dorfman also joined in the festivities.

Click through the gallery to see more celebrities who attended the 2019 NYC Pride Parade.

Watch FN’s interview with these shoe designers.

Want more?

Celebrate LGBTQ Pride Month With Gear From Brands That Give Back

From the Archives: LGBTQ Pride Parade Street Style Through the Years