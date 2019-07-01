Of Course North West Has a Twin Doll That’s Also Dressed in Head-to-Toe Yeezy

It seems that North West is becoming her designer dad’s newest Yeezy model.

The 6-year-old was photographed leaving Kanye West’s “Sunday Service” gospel performance yesterday with mother Kim Kardashian — and a pair of Yeezy Scuba sneakers on her feet. She dressed in an off-white sweatshirt and matching sweatpants, which teamed effortlessly with the controversial new prototype — a style the Adidas collaborator has worn on various occasions himself.

Kim Kardashian wears Yeezy sweatpants with pointy clear PVC mules. CREDIT: Splash News

North also drew attention with a lookalike doll that sported its own head-to-toe Yeezy ensemble — complete with joggers that had the words “Sunday Service” down the legs and matching suede Desert Rat boots.

A closer look at Kim Kardashian’s (R) and North West’s shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

Meanwhile, the KKW Beauty mogul was seen in a beige bodysuit with black and white graphic Yeezy sweatpants, a long beige coat and her favorite Yeezy Season 5 clear and pointed-toe PVC mules. The 38-year-old further accessorized with a small gray Hermès Kelly bag.

North West is dressed in Yeezy. CREDIT: Splash News

The appearance comes just days after North was spotted in a never-before-seen Yeezy model that some internet users and sneaker fans compared to popular clog-maker Crocs’ designs.

