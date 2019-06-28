Sign up for our newsletter today!

North West Wears Unreleased Yeezy Shoes That the Internet Is Comparing to Crocs

By Allie Fasanella
A never-before-seen Yeezy prototype just made its debut on the soles of none other than North West.

On Instagram, trusted source Yeezy Mafia shared a photo of rapper-designer Kanye West’s 6-year-old daughter sporting a chunky white Yeezy sample that some are already comparing to another iconic shoe brand: Crocs.

Out and about with mother Kim Kardashian, North West debuted the unreleased silhouette — featuring cutouts on the lateral side — with a colorful tie-dyed tee and light blue sweatpants. Meanwhile, her reality TV star mother showed off the highly coveted Yeezy 700 “Static” colorway.

A number of Yeezy Mafia’s 1.9 million followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the unusual footwear style, with many pointing out the resemblance to the popular clog-maker’s designs.

One user simply questioned, “Yeezy crocs?” while another commented, “Crocs x Yeezy.” Someone else on the photo-sharing platform wrote, “Yeezy croc is a must cop.”

No further details about the sneakers were shared. FN will continue to keep readers updated on the potential release of West’s latest shoes.

