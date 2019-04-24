North West Can’t Stop Taking Kim Kardashian’s Heels

Like most kids, North West has come to love trying on adult-size shoes from her mom’s closet. And there’s no denying Kim Kardashian has a pretty awesome closet to play in.

The 38-year-old mother of three took to Instagram today to share photos of her oldest daughter sporting a pair of her hot pink python boots. Similarly, the 5½-year-old attended cousin True Thompson’s first birthday party last week wearing high-heeled sandals from her mom’s collection.

“Sooooo Miss North dressed herself and thought she was ready for the day until I explained she couldn’t wear my boots,” she captioned a series of snaps showing North in a pink python dress with matching boots. In the last picture, North looks to be crying because her mom told her she had to take them off before leaving the house.

North West wearing a python print set with Dr. Martens boots. CREDIT: Splash News

This is hardly the first time North has rocked the ubiquitous python print trend. At one of Kanye West’s Sunday Service events recently, she donned a gray python top and matching shorts with black Dr. Martens.

