North West & Penelope Disick Twin in Workboots at Kanye’s Church Service

Kanye West’s Sunday church service was a family affair, and the kids’ looks were the most interesting part.
West’s 5-year-old daughter, North, coordinated her footwear with her cousin, Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope Disick.
North looked adorable in a snakeskin-print longsleeve T-shirt and matching bike shorts, teamed with a pale purple bow in her hair and black lace-up boots on her feet.
Elsewhere, Penelope was cute as can be in a neon pink jumpsuit and rainbow-printed lace-up boots. The 6-year-old accented her ensemble with two pink bows in her hair.
The girl’s aunt, Kendall Jenner, looked chic in an oversized gray hoodie and gray jeans. The 23-year-old model wore her brunette locks in a ponytail under a camouflaged baseball cap.
For shoes, the Adidas ambassador went with block-heeled black booties with a square toe.
Also in attendance was Katy Perry, who stepped out for church services alongside fiancé Orlando Bloom.
The “Dark Horse” singer sported a pink velour dress with a see-through button-down shirt layered over it. Like Jenner, she wore her hair under a ball cap, choosing a pale pink one.
The “Chained to the Rhythm” hitmaker went with white Fila sneakers to finish off her springlike ensemble.
Bloom cut a casual figure in a navy blue jacket, a white T-shirt, jeans and black sneakers.
