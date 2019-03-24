Sign up for our newsletter today!

North West & Penelope Disick Twin in Workboots at Kanye’s Church Service

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

North West and Penelope Disick
North West (L) and Penelope Disick at Sunday church services on March 24.
CREDIT: Splash News

Kanye West’s Sunday church service was a family affair, and the kids’ looks were the most interesting part.

West’s 5-year-old daughter, North, coordinated her footwear with her cousin, Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope Disick.

North looked adorable in a snakeskin-print longsleeve T-shirt and matching bike shorts, teamed with a pale purple bow in her hair and black lace-up boots on her feet.

North West, sunday church, snakeskin set, workboots, celebrity style
North West in a snakeprint set with workboots.
CREDIT: Splash News
North West, shoes, workboots, celebrity style, kanye west, kim kardashian
A closer look at North West’s shoes.
CREDIT: Splash News

Elsewhere, Penelope was cute as can be in a neon pink jumpsuit and rainbow-printed lace-up boots. The 6-year-old accented her ensemble with two pink bows in her hair.

Penelope Disick, pink outfit, rainbow boots, celebrity style, kourtney kardashian, scott disick
Penelope Disick poses in a hot pink ensemble and rainbow boots.
CREDIT: Splash News

The girl’s aunt, Kendall Jenner, looked chic in an oversized gray hoodie and gray jeans. The 23-year-old model wore her brunette locks in a ponytail under a camouflaged baseball cap.

kendall jenner, church, celebrity style, baseball cap, black booties
Kendall Jenner leaves Sunday church services.
CREDIT: Splash News

For shoes, the Adidas ambassador went with block-heeled black booties with a square toe.

Kendall Jenner, shoes, black ankle boots, celebrity style
A close-up look at Kendall Jenner’s shoes.
CREDIT: Splash News

Also in attendance was Katy Perry, who stepped out for church services alongside fiancé Orlando Bloom.

The “Dark Horse” singer sported a pink velour dress with a see-through button-down shirt layered over it. Like Jenner, she wore her hair under a ball cap, choosing a pale pink one.

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, church, sunday, kanye west,
Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry exiting church.
CREDIT: Mega Agency

The “Chained to the Rhythm” hitmaker went with white Fila sneakers to finish off her springlike ensemble.

Bloom cut a casual figure in a navy blue jacket, a white T-shirt, jeans and black sneakers.

