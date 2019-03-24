North West & Penelope Disick Twin in Workboots at Kanye’s Church Service

North West (L) and Penelope Disick at Sunday church services on March 24.

Kanye West’s Sunday church service was a family affair, and the kids’ looks were the most interesting part.

West’s 5-year-old daughter, North, coordinated her footwear with her cousin, Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope Disick.

North looked adorable in a snakeskin-print longsleeve T-shirt and matching bike shorts, teamed with a pale purple bow in her hair and black lace-up boots on her feet.

North West in a snakeprint set with workboots. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at North West’s shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

Elsewhere, Penelope was cute as can be in a neon pink jumpsuit and rainbow-printed lace-up boots. The 6-year-old accented her ensemble with two pink bows in her hair.

Penelope Disick poses in a hot pink ensemble and rainbow boots. CREDIT: Splash News

The girl’s aunt, Kendall Jenner, looked chic in an oversized gray hoodie and gray jeans. The 23-year-old model wore her brunette locks in a ponytail under a camouflaged baseball cap.

Kendall Jenner leaves Sunday church services. CREDIT: Splash News

For shoes, the Adidas ambassador went with block-heeled black booties with a square toe.

A close-up look at Kendall Jenner’s shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

Also in attendance was Katy Perry, who stepped out for church services alongside fiancé Orlando Bloom.

The “Dark Horse” singer sported a pink velour dress with a see-through button-down shirt layered over it. Like Jenner, she wore her hair under a ball cap, choosing a pale pink one.

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry exiting church. CREDIT: Mega Agency

The “Chained to the Rhythm” hitmaker went with white Fila sneakers to finish off her springlike ensemble.

Bloom cut a casual figure in a navy blue jacket, a white T-shirt, jeans and black sneakers.

