North West Rocks Kim Kardashian’s High Heels to True Thompson’s 1st Birthday Party

North West wanted to wear her mom’s high heels to her cousin True Thompson’s first birthday yesterday, so that’s exactly what she did.

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram yesterday to give followers a look at her 5-year-old daughter’s footwear for the special occasion. “Peep North’s shoes,” KKW Beauty mogul can be heard saying in one clip. “She would not walk out of the house without my shoes.”

North can be seen wearing a pretty dress with orange feather detailing and high heel flip-flop style sandals that are likely Yeezy. Once North starts walking down some stairs, the 38-year-old mother of three tells her, “put on the other shoes we brought, please!”

Another quick video shows the reality star ordering her eldest daughter to take off the shoes again as she continues to walk on the grass in them. The clip also reveals that North and 1-year-old sister, Chicago, are sporting matching dresses and hairstyles.

