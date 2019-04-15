Sign up for our newsletter today!

North West Rocks Kim Kardashian’s High Heels to True Thompson’s 1st Birthday Party

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
North West
North West
CREDIT: Splash

North West wanted to wear her mom’s high heels to her cousin True Thompson’s first birthday yesterday, so that’s exactly what she did.

Related

North West Steals the Show in Iridescent Dr. Martens at Kanye West's Sunday Service

JoJo Siwa Celebrates Her Sweet 16 With North West, Penelope Disick and So Much Glitter

Kim Kardashian Wants to Be a Lawyer -- and She's Already Learning at a Law Firm

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram yesterday to give followers a look at her 5-year-old daughter’s footwear for the special occasion. “Peep North’s shoes,” KKW Beauty mogul can be heard saying in one clip. “She would not walk out of the house without my shoes.”

View this post on Instagram

Northie in Kim’s shoes 😩

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchat 🍑 (@kimkardashiansnap) on

North can be seen wearing a pretty dress with orange feather detailing and high heel flip-flop style sandals that are likely Yeezy. Once North starts walking down some stairs, the 38-year-old mother of three tells her, “put on the other shoes we brought, please!”

Another quick video shows the reality star ordering her eldest daughter to take off the shoes again as she continues to walk on the grass in them. The clip also reveals that North and 1-year-old sister, Chicago, are sporting matching dresses and hairstyles.

View this post on Instagram

Chicago and North today 💕

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchat 🍑 (@kimkardashiansnap) on

Want more?

North West Steals the Show in Iridescent Dr. Martens at Kanye West’s Sunday Service

The Internet Has a Lot to Say About Penelope Disick’s Nearly $400 Slingback Gucci Loafers

North West Goes Goth for Church in Doc Martens & Black Lipstick

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad