Kim Kardashian Says North West Wears Adult Fashion, So She Made Her This Kid-Size Accessory

When your parents are Kim Kardashian and Kanye West — two of the fashion world’s biggest influencers today — developing a sense of style at a young age seems only natural. So, it’s not exactly surprising that North West, who turns 6 years old next month, is already interested in the clothes, heels and jewelry in her mom’s closet.

In a new Instagram post last night, the KKW Beauty mogul shared a sweet snap of her eldest daughter eating ice cream in a flashy look. The photo shows North wearing a green python top with gray denim shorts, bold earrings, a cuff bracelet and her own custom kid’s Carolina Lemke sunglasses.

The 38-year-old mother of three captioned the post: “I didn’t think my daughters love for my clothes and jewelry would happen so soon. I’ll literally be working and come home to find North dressed up in all of my things. I made her these kid size @carolinalemkeberlin sunglasses because I really wouldn’t share mine lol! I love my fashionista Northie so much!”

Recently, it seems that North can’t stop stealing things her mom’s wardrobe, from jewelry to sunglasses to high heels. Last month, the reality star shared a series of photos of the youngster sporting a pair of her hot pink python boots.

This year, North landed her first solo magazine cover. She posed for WWD Beauty Inc. magazine’s February cover story about Generation Z.

