Kim Kardashian’s Daughter Matches Her Mules to Her Dress for ‘Jesus Is King’ Party

She may have just lost her front tooth, but 6-year-old North West is already turning into a fashion figure just like her mom, Kim Kardashian.

Kardashian shared a picture of “Northie” on Twitter today, showing the mandarin-collar dress that her eldest daughter wore for her dad Kanye West’s event in Detroit. She matched the black look with a set of slip-on patterned black shoes with metallic detailing.

My Northie last night ✨ pic.twitter.com/dNI4L4q4Ry — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 28, 2019

Another tweet by KKW showed North playing on an iPhone with closer details of her ensemble.

The E! star also shared clips of North at Kanye’s live show singing along to one of his new songs from his upcoming album “Jesus Is King.” The performance of the rapper’s acclaimed Sunday Service took place in Detroit as did his album release party where he previewed tracks and previewed his film “Jesus Is Lord.”

North wore a gray outfit for the concert as seen in a post she retweeted where her daughter went out of her way to pick up trash. Kardashian explained in the tweet that North “loves the planet so much and everywhere she goes she picks up trash.”

She loves the planet so much and everywhere she goes she picks up trash ♻️ https://t.co/6Ty1OZtY5y — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 28, 2019

