North West Styles Herself in Embellished Fishnets & Fluffy Sandals

With Kim Kardashian and Kanye West as parents, it’s no surprise that North West is into fashion.

Kardashian let the 6-year-old style herself on a recent trip to Japan — and then posted the pictures of the kid’s whimsical outfits to Instagram last night.

In the lead image, North wears a pink puff-sleeved top with a silky floral skirt, adding a playful element to her look with flower-embellished fishnet stockings. The blue stockings are the perfect match for North’s shoes: turquoise sandals with fluffy detailing.

The elementary schooler owns the shoes in multiple colorways, including neon green and black — both of which she also sported in Japan. Her other footwear choice for the trip? Comfy white sandal slides from her dad’s Yeezy brand.

“My Northie girl is the ultimate fashionista! She comes with me to fabric stores and picks out what she likes and for our Japan trip I let her style herself,” Kardashian wrote on Instagram. “I should have let her style me too lol. She loves it. She’s having fun and I am so happy she’s so expressive.”

In addition to earning her mom’s approval, North tapped into two major trends with her looks: neon and tie-dye.

Kardashian has shared North’s love of fashion with her Instagram followers in the past. The child loves to play in her mother’s closet — and often steals her mom’s high heels, from gold Tom Ford sandals to python-print pink boots.

