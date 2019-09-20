Normani Models Rihanna’s New Savage x Fenty Collection in Sky-High Leather Boots

Releasing today on Amazon Prime, Rihanna’s spring ’20 Savage x Fenty show built up all the hype with its body-inclusive vibes and overflowing guest list.

Alongside Cara Delevingne, Laverne Cox and supermodel sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid, Normani stepped up and showed off in a lingerie look from the brand. Her ensemble included a black lace bustier with a tiger stripe robe, garters and fishnet leggings.

Normani at the Savage x Fenty spring ’20 show during New York Fashion Week, Sep. 10. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Normani’s boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

She completed the look with a set of thigh-high and skin-tight black leather boots with tall, skinny heel and a sharply pointed toe.

During the show itself, which is available to stream now with an Amazon Prime account, the “Motivation” singer took to the stage to perform with dancers all clad in new styles from the spring ’20 collection.

She shared a sneak peek of the choreography on her Instagram account today; the 23-year-old can be seen dancing in a lips-patterned bra and underwear set and a pair of black pointed-toe booties with a brooch-style embellishment on the front.

