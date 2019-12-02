Normani Wears Red Velvet Sandals With Bow Accents for Tampa Performance

Normani’s latest look was red-hot.

The 23-year-old singer performed in Tampa, Fla. on Sunday wearing the bold shade from head to heel.

Normani wore a red minidress with ruffle detailing, spaghetti straps and splotches of purple and yellow.

On her feet, the former Fifth Harmony member wore holiday-ready sandals from Alevi Milano. The festive shoes featured a 4-inch stiletto heel, a velvet upper and PVC straps. Satin ribbon accents complete the look.

The Alevi sandals are available to shop on Barneyswarehouse.com now, marked down from a retail price of $725 to just $267.

Alevi Milano red velvet and PVC sandals. CREDIT: Barneyswarehouse.com

Normani completed her look with gold hoop earrings and wore her hair in a half-up, half-down style.

In November, Normani was named the first-ever brand ambassador for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty lingerie brand.

“I’m the first ever brand ambassador for @SavageXFenty ♥️♥️♥️♥️✨ !!! I love you @rihanna,” Normani wrote in a tweet announcing the partnership. “I want all individuals to feel empowered and to embrace who they truly are. i don’t always wake up feeling the most confident and powerful, but having some Savage X on always helps!!”

Normani’s look was styled by Maeve Reilly, who also works with Hailey Baldwin, Ciara and Madison Beer. On the red carpet, she has worn shoes from brands such as Gianvito Rossi, Christian Louboutin and Stuart Weitzman.

