Normani Channels Naomi Campbell for Halloween in Leopard-Print Booties & Matching Bodysuit

As one of the world’s most famous supermodels, Naomi Campbell has inspired many outfits over the years — but Normani’s Halloween costume may be one of the closest approximations of a Campbell look ever to be created.

For Halloween 2019, Normani re-created a head-to-toe leopard-print look Campbell wore at a 1991 photoshoot. The Fifth Harmony alum wore a leopard-print bodysuit with matching gloves, a black beret and peep-toe stiletto booties as she posed in a series of photos posted to Instagram Oct. 30.

The outfit was created by Kevin Mayes (who worked on the Academy Award-winning “Black Panther” costume team) alongside John Allen. While the take was spot-on, Normani’s shoes were slightly different than Campbell’s. The model’s original look featured lace-up booties with see-through accents, while the pop star’s 2019 interpretation had slip-on booties with cut-out accents.

Normani didn’t just nail Campbell’s ensemble — the “Dancing With a Stranger” singer also mastered the catwalker’s exact hands-over-heads pose.

The costume won the seal of approval from many of the pop star’s fans, including Campbell herself. The runway legend comments with three hearts on an image Normani posted to Instagram. Other A-listers such as Hailey Baldwin, Zendaya and Gabrielle Union weighed in on the photo-sharing platform with their own enthusiasm for the look.

Click through the gallery to see some of Normani’s red carpet style over the years.

