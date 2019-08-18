Normani’s ‘Motivation’ Video Brings Back the Best of Early 2000s Footwear

Normani’s newest single “Motivation” dropped today and is already being raved about thanks to the accompanying release of its early 2000s-style music video.

In a shot taken on set, you can see the singer in a white crop top, retro low-rise jeans with side cutouts and a pair of uber tall glittering gold pointed-toe platform heels.

The video for the song — co-written by Ariana Grande among others — opened at the top spot on YouTube’s trending list as fans on Twitter compare it to the likes of older Beyonce and Jennifer Lopez videos.

In the clip, Normani can be seen dancing in various outfits and looks inspired by the decade including a white set with 1996, the year she was born, airbrushed on the top. She matched the outfit with mid-calf pink socks and a pair of chunky pink and white sneakers.

This video is so powerful that it charges your phone when you watch it. #Normanipic.twitter.com/XYZZeWtqPO — Twerk-Bajir (@JoePGould) August 16, 2019

In another ensemble, she dances to choreography in her matching black tank and pants, worn with a pair of retro high-top black and white sneakers.

have y'all ever thought about how normani never disappoints? it's because she just can't pic.twitter.com/5JMtcGDZJA — victor (@seoksgrande) August 16, 2019

Vevo’s Tweet about the video shows yet another outfit change by the artist, this time into a fringed silver bodysuit with over-the-knee glittering heeled silver boots.

Watch the full music video here and see all the different throwback shoe styles Normani rocks in “Motivation.”

Want more?

