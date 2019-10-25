Katie Holmes, Olivia Wilde & More Celebs Sound Off on the Arrival of Nordstrom NYC

It was a star-studded affair for Nordstrom’s exclusive VIP opening night event.

Last Wednesday, fashion industry heavyweights, such as Steve Madden, Tory Burch, Tommy Hilfiger, Marc Fisher and Sam Edelman made their way to the retailer’s debut New York City store.

Celebrities joined in on the fun, too, partying with entertainment such as The Roots and Karen Elson. Actors Zoe Saldana, Olivia Wilde, Katie Holmes and Maggie Gyllenhaal were also in attendance and shared their thoughts with FN on the Nordstrom arrival.

OLIVIA WILDE: “It’s really celebrating the communal experience. We do so much interaction with our screens and shopping has become this automated, digital experience and there’s such value in coming together and communicating and buying things based on a recommendation. I have a sentimental connection to Nordstrom as this exciting experience of going shop- ping with my grandmother who was this really stylish woman in San Francisco. It’s just crazy that this hasn’t existed in New York.”

MAGGIE GYLLENHAAL: “I would shop at department stores growing up, which has that old-fashioned kind of feeling like you’re doing something special. There’s something nice about going back to that when everyone is shopping online and not interacting with people anymore.”

ZOE SALDANA: “We are living in an era where experience is everything. People need that kind of connection and care with a sales provider as a consumer. I love the fact that Nordstrom is tapping into that.”

KATIE HOLMES: “I’m so excited that Nordstrom is here. I did grow up going to Nordstrom because I’m a Midwesterner. They are such nice people, the family. And it’s a beautiful store. It’s lovely.”

