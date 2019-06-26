Exclusive Nike Collabs Stole the Show at Paris Fashion Week Men’s

The fashion sneaker may still be going strong, but for many of fashion’s biggest influencers, the Swoosh is a powerful status symbol – especially when it’s part of an exclusive collab. Paris Fashion Week Men’s spring ’20 street style scene gave further proof to fashion’s Nike obsession.

The Sacai x Nike LDV Waffle sneaker has been one of the most coveted kicks for the fashion set this year. Fashion influencer and actress Nausheen Shah even lamented that should couldn’t cop a pair for Paris Fashion Week back in March.

But the collab had a strong presence this week for both men and women this week in Paris.

The Sacai x Nike LDV Waffle sneaker resonated with both genders on the streets. CREDIT: Shutterstock

There’s no doubt that influencers sprung for these Nike collaborations because of their exaggerated silhouettes and neon colorways. The sneakers also signify a sense of status due to their exclusive releases. (The two hybrids from the Sacai x Nike collab reportedly sold out in a matter of minutes last month.)

Related Justin Bieber Rocks His Drew House Brand With Breathable Nikes Nike Has a New Metcon Shoe Approved by CrossFit Legends Mat Fraser and Lauren Fisher Neither Tariffs Nor Currency Fluctuations Can Touch Nike: Analysts

But the Sacai sneaker isn’t the only Nike collaboration that was on the ground in Paris. Menswear stylist and influencer Nick Wooster sported a pair of Nike x Undercover Daybreak during the week. The collab with the Japanese designer, Jun Takahashi, was just released last week, making it an even more buzzy style to see out on the streets.

Nick Wooster in the Nike x Undercover Daybreak sneakers that were just released last week. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Brands beyond Nike, such as Balenciaga and Yeezy, continue to revive the chunky style. The decision to keep this shape on trend makes us certain that thick-soled sneakers will be a staple in seasons to come.

A close up of Nick Wooster in the Nike Daybreak Undercover at Paris Fashion Week Men’s. CREDIT: Shutterstock

By teaming up with Japanese brands such as Sacai and Undercover, Nike has continuously been on fire with the fashion set during this season. The move into designers who embrace more avant-garde shapes pushes forward the question on whether the future of sneakers in the fashion world lies within teaming up with minds outside the athletic sphere. (Think Adidas teaming up with music mogul Kayne West for Yeezys or FILA with Brazilian-based brand Melisssa.)

Only time will tell the shape and future of sneakers in fashion.

See more of the best street style from Paris Fashion Week’s spring 2020 shows.

Want more?

Paris Fashion Week’s Best Street Style Moments Included Exclusive Sneaker Collabs

The 7 Shoes From Paris Fashion Week Men’s That Will Be Trending for 2020

Move Over Austin Powers, Celine Just Got Groovy