Nicole Scherzinger Struts Along the Streets of LA in a Sheer Jumpsuit & Platform Heels

Nicole Scherzinger out and about in LA.

Nicole Scherzinger is always making a statement with her bold fashion choices, and her dinner-date look last night was no different.

The former Pussy Cat Doll was seen sporting a summery evening look while entering the celebrity favorite restaurant Craig’s. Scherzinger was spotted on the streets of L.A. in a sheer jumpsuit complete with wide-leg pants and long flowing sleeves. The black-and-white polka-dotted outfit had a plunging neckline and a belt that was tied in a perfect bow at the front of her body.

Nicole Scherzinger in L.A. going for dinner at celeb-favorite restaurant Craig’s. CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

She carried a black Dior minibag with small black straps on the top and wore a pair of large on-trend gold hoop earrings. She kept her hair simple but chic, slicking it back into a high ponytail.

Nicole Scherzinger stepped out in L.A. in black platform heels. CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

On her feet, the 41-year-old wore a pair of black open-toe platform heels, and she completed the look with a pop of red on her painted toes to complement the black and white outfit.

The singer has stayed on trend with her footwear recently.

She posted an Instagram photo in the popular nude sandal trend, choosing a heeled style with thin straps that wrapped around her toes and ankles, and that perfectly matched her neutral-colored ensemble. She wore a form-fitting midi skirt in an off-white color along with a pastel-pink cropped top.

Want More?

Kate Middleton Serves Beer Wearing Sparkly $2,480 Missoni Dress & Nude Heels

Meghan Markle Stomps Out in Nude Heels & Breaks a Royal Style Rule in NYC Ahead of Baby Shower

Tiffany Trump Looks Like She’s on Her Tiptoes in These Nude Pumps

Watch FN’s video below to see the 7 celebs who love Manolo Blahnik shoes