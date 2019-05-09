You Won’t Believe This ’80s Target Ad With Nicole Kidman

Today, Nicole Kidman is one of the most recognizable actresses in Hollywood.

But in 1984, when she was getting her start, the Oscar winner appeared in a Target catalogue.

The images resurfaced over the weekend when they were shared by Facebook user Paul O’connor, who wrote: “Target Catalogue Oct 1984 (32 pages). Huge variety of products, including hardware back then. Features future Hollywood actor, who had already appeared on television & in 2 films the previous year.”

In the photos, Kidman models a range of very ’80s looks, including a blue and white striped T-shirt with baggy mom jeans and a white off-the-shoulder button-down shirt with Bermuda shorts. For footwear, she wears red ballet flats over white ankle-length socks.

The Australian beauty sports curly red locks in the shots, even doing stretches in fitted bodysuits. In the exercise images, the “Big Little Lies” star goes barefoot.

While Kidman appeared in Target ads before she hit it big, the retailer has taken advantage of celebrity influence for its campaigns in recent years. During the 2017 Grammy Awards, the company generated buzz around a commercial starring “Call Me Maybe” singer Carly Rae Jepsen and “Minnesota” rapper Lil Yachty. A campaign released by Target in September tapped into the star power of Chaka Khan, Todrick Hall and Jonathan Van Ness.

