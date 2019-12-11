Sign up for our newsletter today!

Nicole Kidman Sparkles in a Tuxedo and Sandals That Look Like Jewelry at the ‘Bombshell’ Premiere

By Ella Chochrek
‘Bombshell’ film premiere, Arrivals, Regency Village Theatre, Los Angeles, USA – 10 Dec 2019
Nicole Kidman suited up in style on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of “Bombshell” on Tuesday night.

The “Big Little Lies” star wore a sparkling Saint Laurent spring ’20 blazer layered over a white button-down top and skinny trousers.

Nicole Kidman, tuxedo, saint laurent spring 2020, red carpet, sandals, stella luna shoes, 'Bombshell' film premiere, Arrivals, Regency Village Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Dec 2019Wearing Saint Laurent Same Outfit as catwalk model *10421944y
Nicole Kidman in a Saint Laurent look with Stella Luna sandals.
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Nicole Kidman, pedicure, red toes, feet, tuxedo, saint laurent spring 2020, red carpet, sandals, stella luna shoes, 'Bombshell' film premiere, Arrivals, Regency Village Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Dec 2019Wearing Saint Laurent Same Outfit as catwalk model *10421944y
A close-up look at Nicole Kidman’s Stella Luna sandals.
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

For shoes, Kidman wore Stella Luna sandals with a velvet upper, 4.25-inch and rhinestone-encrusted chain straps. The open-toed silhouette, which is on sale at Shopbop.com for $382, was perfect for showing off her bright red pedicure.

Stella Luna , strass chain sandals
Stella Luna Strass Chain sandals.
CREDIT: Shopbop.com
Buy: Stella Luna Strass Chain Sandals $545 $382
Buy it

Co-star Charlize Theron also wore black, choosing a plunging Dior fall ’19 couture minidress. She completed the look with strappy black sandals, revealing a floral tattoo on her right foot.

Charlize Theron, dior, minidress, low cut dress, cleavage, sandals, 'Bombshell' film premiere, Arrivals, Regency Village Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Dec 2019Wearing Dior Same Outfit as catwalk model *10325126ai
Charlize Theron in a Dior outfit.
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Charlize Theron, bombshell premiere, sandals, black nail polish, toes, shoe style, red carpet, foot tattoo
A close-up look at Charlize Theron’s sandals.
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The third “Bombshell” lead, Margot Robbie, opted for a decidedly brighter look than her co-stars. Robbie wore a lilac Giambattista Valli gown from the label’s fall ’17 couture collection. While the “I, Tonya” actress’ shoes were not visible, stylist Kate Young revealed that her client was in Aquazzura heels.

Margot Robbie', purple dress, Bombshell' film premiere, Arrivals, Regency Village Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Dec 2019Wearing Giambattista Valli
Margot Robbie in a Giambattista Valli dress.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

“Bombshell” follows several women at Fox News who brought sexual harassment claims against the channel’s CEO, Roger Ailes, (John Lithgow), which ultimately led to the executive’s downfall. Theron and Kidman star as real-life Fox News journalists Megyn Kelly and Gretchen Carlson, respectively, while Robbie plays fictional producer Kayla Pospisil. The movie releases in U.S. theaters on Dec. 20.

Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie and Charlize Theron'Bombshell' film premiere, Arrivals, Regency Village Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Dec 2019
(L-R): Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie and Charlize Theron at the “Bombshell” premiere, Dec. 11.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Click through the gallery for more red carpet arrivals at the “Bombshell” premiere.

