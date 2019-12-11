Nicole Kidman Sparkles in a Tuxedo and Sandals That Look Like Jewelry at the ‘Bombshell’ Premiere

Nicole Kidman suited up in style on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of “Bombshell” on Tuesday night.

The “Big Little Lies” star wore a sparkling Saint Laurent spring ’20 blazer layered over a white button-down top and skinny trousers.

Nicole Kidman in a Saint Laurent look with Stella Luna sandals. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

A close-up look at Nicole Kidman’s Stella Luna sandals. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

For shoes, Kidman wore Stella Luna sandals with a velvet upper, 4.25-inch and rhinestone-encrusted chain straps. The open-toed silhouette, which is on sale at Shopbop.com for $382, was perfect for showing off her bright red pedicure.

Stella Luna Strass Chain sandals. CREDIT: Shopbop.com

Co-star Charlize Theron also wore black, choosing a plunging Dior fall ’19 couture minidress. She completed the look with strappy black sandals, revealing a floral tattoo on her right foot.

Charlize Theron in a Dior outfit. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

A close-up look at Charlize Theron’s sandals. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The third “Bombshell” lead, Margot Robbie, opted for a decidedly brighter look than her co-stars. Robbie wore a lilac Giambattista Valli gown from the label’s fall ’17 couture collection. While the “I, Tonya” actress’ shoes were not visible, stylist Kate Young revealed that her client was in Aquazzura heels.

Margot Robbie in a Giambattista Valli dress. CREDIT: Shutterstock

“Bombshell” follows several women at Fox News who brought sexual harassment claims against the channel’s CEO, Roger Ailes, (John Lithgow), which ultimately led to the executive’s downfall. Theron and Kidman star as real-life Fox News journalists Megyn Kelly and Gretchen Carlson, respectively, while Robbie plays fictional producer Kayla Pospisil. The movie releases in U.S. theaters on Dec. 20.

(L-R): Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie and Charlize Theron at the “Bombshell” premiere, Dec. 11. CREDIT: Shutterstock

