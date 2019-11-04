Nicole Kidman’s Bow-Adorned Red Pumps Pop at Hollywood Film Awards + More Red Carpet Arrivals

Nicole Kidman matched her shoes to her lipstick — and to the carpet — at the 23rd annual Hollywood Film Awards in Los Angeles Nov. 3.
Kidman sported pointed-toed red pumps with a bow and brogue-like detailing on the front. From Miu Miu, the shoes sell for $790 on Farfetch.com. The “Big Little Lies actress” paired them with a long-sleeved white Loewe spring ’20 gown with floral appliqués.
Like Kidman, Olivia Wilde chose a white dress, picking a Michael Kors number with a ruffle detail at the waist and long sleeves. Underneath, the “Booksmart” director wore Jimmy Choo heels. Tabayer jewels accessorized her look.
Jimmy Choo was also Renée Zellweger’s shoe brand of choice. The Academy Award winner teamed the brand’s Anouk pumps with a black-and-white frock.
On the men’s end, Pharrell Williams brought his A-game in a graphic-print leather jacket, a Mickey Mouse T-shirt and black shorts. The “Happy” singer completed his outfit with heart-emblazoned Adidas NMD “Love” sneakers, the latest release in his ongoing collaboration with the German sportswear brand.
While many attendees went with a black-and-white color palette, Sienna Miller opted for a decidedly brighter look. She wore a Cong Tri yellow dress with a thigh-high slit and glittery gold sandals, perfect for showing off her pink pedicure.
