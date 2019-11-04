Nicole Kidman’s Bow-Adorned Red Pumps Pop at Hollywood Film Awards + More Red Carpet Arrivals

Nicole Kidman matched her shoes to her lipstick — and to the carpet — at the 23rd annual Hollywood Film Awards in Los Angeles Nov. 3.

Kidman sported pointed-toed red pumps with a bow and brogue-like detailing on the front. From Miu Miu, the shoes sell for $790 on Farfetch.com. The “Big Little Lies actress” paired them with a long-sleeved white Loewe spring ’20 gown with floral appliqués.

Nicole Kidman in a Loewe dress and Miu Miu heels. CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

A closer look at Nicole Kidman’s Miu Miu shoes. CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Like Kidman, Olivia Wilde chose a white dress, picking a Michael Kors number with a ruffle detail at the waist and long sleeves. Underneath, the “Booksmart” director wore Jimmy Choo heels. Tabayer jewels accessorized her look.

Olivia Wilde in Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo shoes. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Jimmy Choo was also Renée Zellweger’s shoe brand of choice. The Academy Award winner teamed the brand’s Anouk pumps with a black-and-white frock.

Renée Zellweger in Jimmy Choo pumps. CREDIT: Ovidiu Hrubaru/Shutterstock

A close-up look at Renée Zellweger’s shoes. CREDIT: Ovidiu Hrubaru/Shutterstock

On the men’s end, Pharrell Williams brought his A-game in a graphic-print leather jacket, a Mickey Mouse T-shirt and black shorts. The “Happy” singer completed his outfit with heart-emblazoned Adidas NMD “Love” sneakers, the latest release in his ongoing collaboration with the German sportswear brand.

Pharrell Williams in his Human Made x Adidas NMD Hu sneakers. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

A closer look at Pharrell Williams’ sneakers. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

While many attendees went with a black-and-white color palette, Sienna Miller opted for a decidedly brighter look. She wore a Cong Tri yellow dress with a thigh-high slit and glittery gold sandals, perfect for showing off her pink pedicure.

Sienna Miller in Cong Tri. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

A closer look at Sienna Miller’s gold sandals. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

