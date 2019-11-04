Sign up for our newsletter today!

Nicole Kidman’s Bow-Adorned Red Pumps Pop at Hollywood Film Awards + More Red Carpet Arrivals

By Ella Chochrek
Nicole Kidman
Olivia Wilde at the Hollywood Film Awards
Dakota Johnson at the Hollywood Film Awards
Renee Zellweger at the Hollywood Film Awards
Pharrell Williams at the Hollywood Film Awards
Nicole Kidman matched her shoes to her lipstick — and to the carpet — at the 23rd annual Hollywood Film Awards in Los Angeles Nov. 3.

Kidman sported pointed-toed red pumps with a bow and brogue-like detailing on the front. From Miu Miu, the shoes sell for $790 on Farfetch.com. The “Big Little Lies actress” paired them with a long-sleeved white Loewe spring ’20 gown with floral appliqués.

Nicole Kidman, miu miu shoes, red pumps, celebrity style, loewe dress, white gown, celebrity style, red carpet, 23rd Annual Hollywood Film Awards, Arrivals, Beverly Hilton, Los Angeles, USA - 03 Nov 2019
Nicole Kidman in a Loewe dress and Miu Miu heels.
CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Nicole Kidman, miu miu shoes, red pumps, celebrity style, loewe dress, white gown, celebrity style, red carpet, 23rd Annual Hollywood Film Awards, Arrivals, Beverly Hilton, Los Angeles, USA - 03 Nov 2019
A closer look at Nicole Kidman’s Miu Miu shoes.
CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Like Kidman, Olivia Wilde chose a white dress, picking a Michael Kors number with a ruffle detail at the waist and long sleeves. Underneath, the “Booksmart” director wore Jimmy Choo heels. Tabayer jewels accessorized her look.

Olivia Wilde, jimmy choo shoes, michael kors dress, celebrity style, red carpet, 23rd Annual Hollywood Film Awards, Arrivals, Beverly Hilton, Los Angeles, USA - 03 Nov 2019
Olivia Wilde in Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo shoes.
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Jimmy Choo was also Renée Zellweger’s shoe brand of choice. The Academy Award winner teamed the brand’s Anouk pumps with a black-and-white frock.

Renee Zellweger, jimmy choo anouk pumps, jimmy choo shoes, celebrity style, red carpet, 23rd Annual Hollywood Film Awards, Arrivals, Beverly Hilton, Los Angeles, USA - 03 Nov 2019
Renée Zellweger in Jimmy Choo pumps.
CREDIT: Ovidiu Hrubaru/Shutterstock
Renee Zellweger, jimmy choo anouk pumps, jimmy choo shoes, celebrity style, red carpet, 23rd Annual Hollywood Film Awards, Arrivals, Beverly Hilton, Los Angeles, USA - 03 Nov 2019
A close-up look at Renée Zellweger’s shoes.
CREDIT: Ovidiu Hrubaru/Shutterstock

On the men’s end, Pharrell Williams brought his A-game in a graphic-print leather jacket, a Mickey Mouse T-shirt and black shorts. The “Happy” singer completed his outfit with heart-emblazoned Adidas NMD “Love” sneakers, the latest release in his ongoing collaboration with the German sportswear brand.

Pharrell Williams, Human Made x adidas NMD Hu sneakers., 23rd Annual Hollywood Film Awards, Arrivals, Beverly Hilton, Los Angeles, USA - 03 Nov 2019
Pharrell Williams in his Human Made x Adidas NMD Hu sneakers.
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock
pharrell williams, Human Made x adidas NMD Hu , sneakers, hollywood film awards, red carpet,
A closer look at Pharrell Williams’ sneakers.
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

While many attendees went with a black-and-white color palette, Sienna Miller opted for a decidedly brighter look. She wore a Cong Tri yellow dress with a thigh-high slit and glittery gold sandals, perfect for showing off her pink pedicure.

Sienna Miller, cong tri, yellow dress, legs, celebrity style, gold sandals, 23rd Annual Hollywood Film Awards, Arrivals, Beverly Hilton, Los Angeles, USA - 03 Nov 2019
Sienna Miller in Cong Tri.
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock
sienna miller, gold sandals, pedicure, pink nail polish, toes, celebrity shoe style, hollywood film awards,
A closer look at Sienna Miller’s gold sandals.
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more celebrities on the red carpet at the Hollywood Film Awards.

