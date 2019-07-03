Nicole Kidman Sits Between Her Two Husbands Keith Urban & Alexander Skarsgård at Giorgio Armani Prive’s Couture Show

Nicole Kidman sat between her husband Keith Urban and former “Big Little Lies” husband Alexander Skarsgård Tuesday at the Giorgio Armani Prive fall ’19 couture fashion show in Paris.

The 52-year-old Aussie actress, who starred opposite Skarsgård in the first season of HBO’s hit show, donned a slinky black sequined strapless midi dress with a white blazer slung over her shoulders.

Nicole Kidman arrives with husband Keith Urban at Giorgio Armani Prive’s fall 2019 haute couture show wearing a strapless black sequined dress and black embellished slingback kitten heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Detail of Nicole Kidman’s slingback kitten heels with crystal embellishment. CREDIT: Splash

For shoes, she donned a pair of pointy black slingback kitten heels with a sparkly embellished toe detail. Meanwhile, her country music star hubby, 51, dressed in a classic black suit with a white shirt and tie. Glossy black boots completed the the entertainer’s dapper look.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban share a moment on the steps as they arrive for the show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Skarsgård, who became well-known for his vampire role on HBO’s “True Blood,” kept his outfit simple, sporting a black suit with a black T-shirt underneath and black leather lace-up shoes.

(L-R): Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban on the front row at Giorgio Armani Prive’s couture show. CREDIT: Splash

