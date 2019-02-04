Nicky Hilton Collaborates With French Sole on a Line of Comfortable Classic Shoes

Nicky Hilton Rothschild is making room in her footwear closet for yet another pair of shoes. This time, they’ll be her own creation: a capsule collection she’s doing with fashion-comfort brand French Sole New York.

The collection is Rothschild’s first foray into designing footwear. A longtime fan of the brand, the hotel heiress has been wearing them since high school.

“I was in the [French Sole Comfort] store picking up some [shoes] and came up with the idea of collaborating on a capsule collection, and they loved it,” said Rothschild, who approached brand founder Randy Ochart with the concept.

“We immediately felt a sense of affinity with Nicky, who reflects our Upper East Side store’s demographic in many ways but at the same time brings a fresh perspective to the brand,” said Ochart. “She is a confident person who understands fashion. Coupled with her experience of being a city mom with two kids, she senses what’s practical in the real world.”

Always on the go, Rothschild typically opts for easy-to-wear ballet flats, a signature look in the fall ’19 debut collection of Nicky Hilton x French Sole New York. The capsule will also include loafers and pumps.

“My No. 1 [footwear] staple is a ballet flat,” said Rothschild of the collaboration. [“I live in them] and even wear them in the evening. They are classic, chic, timeless and comfortable.”

While Rothschild is a newcomer to footwear, she’s designed apparel, handbags and jewelry. “This was the missing link,” she said. “It was a fun experience that was completely new and different compared to clothing. If I want to put a bow on a shoe, I can [choose] from thousands. The options are endless.”

NIcky Hilton x French Sole New York smoking slippers for fall ’19. CREDIT: French Sole New York

Flats complement Rothschild’s simple approach to style. “I’m classic with an edge,” she explained. “I love staples — the blazer, skinny jean and loafer. But I like [them] in edgier versions.”

Since comfort is a priority for her, the shoes feature padded insoles, a French Sole signature. “We added extra padding through the entire collection,” she said. Although Rothschild has put her name on shoes, she continues to admire the work of fellow designers, boasting a footwear wardrobe of over 100 pairs — one she’s pared down since moving to New York. “I love Aquazurra, Paul Andrew, Manolo Blahnik and Gucci,” the entrepreneur said about her impending competition.

The line will deliver in July to comfort independents, e-tailers and boutiques. Prices range from $125 to $225.

Nicky reveals some of her favorite things.

CITY FOR DINING OUT: “Las Vegas. Wing Lei in the Wynn — I like everything.”

BAND: “Coldplay.”

GO-TO STORE: “Bergdorf Goodman. It’s one-stop shopping. I start by having my favorite tea sandwiches at the café, [buy] things for my kids and house. It has the best shoe department.”

LAST GIFT I BOUGHT MY HUSBAND: “Cufflinks with his family’s Rothschild crest.”

MOVIE: “’My Best Friend’s Wedding.’”

SIGNATURE MEAL I COOK: “Delicious breakfast sandwiches. I started re-creating the Egg McMuffin from McDonald’s.”

