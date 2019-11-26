Nicky Hilton, Coco Rocha and More Shine at the Saks ‘Frozen’-Themed Holiday Window Unveiling

Saks Fifth Avenue unveiled its “Frozen”-themed holiday windows last night in New York and brought out the retailer’s famous fans to help celebrate.

Nicky Hilton wore a houndstooth tweed coat over dark wash skinny jeans and a set of black heels with a white ribbon bow on the pointed toe. The hotel heiress knows a thing or two about footwear as she released a capsule collection with comfort brand French Sole New York last February.

Stacey Bendet (L) and Nicky Hilton at the Saks Fifth Avenue holiday window unveiling in New York, Nov. 25. CREDIT: Shutterstock

“My No. 1 [footwear] staple is a ballet flat,” Rothschild previously told FN about the collaboration. [“I live in them] and even wear them in the evening. They are classic, chic, timeless and comfortable.” The collection was Rothschild’s first foray into designing footwear.

Hilton posed alongside Stacy Bendet, CEO of Alice + Olivia. Bendet wore a blue patterned gown and a hairstyle inspired by the movie of the night. A few more stylish names who showed off their holiday looks included Coco Rocha, Carolyn Murphy and Chanel Iman.

Rocha looked sleek in a black and white ensemble completed with white booties while Murphy wore a monochromatic look with a pop of color from her pink belt, all paired with black pointed-toe pumps. Iman rounded out the group in a camel long coat over a white tee, baggy drawstring trousers and taupe suede booties on a sharp heel.

(L-R): Coco Rocha, Carolyn Murphy and Chanel Iman at the Saks Fifth Avenue holiday window unveiling in New York, Nov. 25. CREDIT: Shutterstock

In honor of the “Frozen” windows, Saks brought out the voice of Elsa in the films, Idina Menzel, who sang a few songs. Menzel chose a chic white trench that she wore over a glittering turtleneck and finished things off with black leather over-the-knee boots.

Idina Menzel at the Saks Fifth Avenue holiday window unveiling in New York, Nov. 25. CREDIT: Shutterstock

