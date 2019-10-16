Nicki Minaj Shimmers in Head-to-Toe Silver at Fendi Collab Launch

Nicki Minaj’s Fendi collaboration is here — and pieces are selling fast.

Minaj celebrated the launch of the 127-piece range, titled “Fendi Prints On,” with a party in Los Angeles tonight. She wore a shimmery silver look from the collection, layering a mesh dress over a monogrammed bodysuit.

Nicki Minaj at the Fendi Prints On party in Los Angeles Oct. 15. CREDIT: Jason Merritt/Shutterstock

For footwear, the 36-year-old rapper went with pointy-toed ankle-strap pumps. The shoes featured a glittery silver upper, with a low-cut topline and a silver buckle.

A close-up look at Nicki Minaj’s shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “Chun Li” entertainer accessorized with a sparkly PVC mini bag, a chunky embellished belt and oversized drop earrings.

Nicki Minaj at the Fendi Prints On party in Los Angeles Oct. 15. CREDIT: Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutters

Many pieces from the Fendi Prints On collection have already sold out online at Fendi.com, where they arrived Oct. 14. Items arrived in 52 selected Fendi boutiques today.

While this is Minaj’s first time collaborating with Fendi, she is a friend of the label’s designer, Silvia Venturini Fendi, and was a pal of creative director Karl Lagerfeld, who died earlier this year. The Italian brand has a long tradition of working with musicians, with past collaborators including Amy Winehouse and Beth Ditto.

To accompany the collection, Fendi launched a campaign shot by Steven Klein. The capsule includes apparel, footwear and accessories in the women’s, men’s and children’s categories.

Click through the gallery to see Nicki Minaj’s best onstage looks.

Want more?

Nicki Minaj’s Sexy Pink Heels Had Straps That Went All the Way Up Her Legs at Met Gala 2019

Nicki Minaj Performs in Barbie Pink Bodysuit With Fishnets & Soaring Ankle Boots

Nicki Minaj, Alessandra Ambrosio and More Celebs Who Stepped Out for Milan Fashion Week Shows