Nicki Minaj’s Sexy Pink Heels Had Straps That Went All the Way Up Her Legs at Met Gala 2019

Nicki Minaj has a song called “Barbie Dreams” — and she looked just like the famous doll at the Met Gala tonight.

The 36-year-old turned heads in a pale pink minidress with embellishment throughout the bodice and an elaborate, cascading train as she hit the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Nicki Minaj at the 2019 Met Gala. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

The “Bang Bang” rapper teamed the dress with strappy sandals that went all the way up to mid-thigh and featured a thin stiletto heel. The shoes were custom-made for her by Brother Vellies.

The rapper’s Brother Vellies sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Minaj wore her hair in a long pale pink high ponytail and opted for a bold beauty look with winged eyeliner and lots of blush. She accessorized with a series of rings and statement earrings.

A look at the cascading train on Nicki Minaj’s dress. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Lady Gaga is one of the hosts of this year’s Met Gala, alongside “Sign of the Times” singer Harry Styles and 23-time Grand Slam tennis champion Serena Williams. The theme is “Camp: Notes on Fashion” — a play on a Susan Sontag essay from the ’60s.

“Camp is esoteric — a private code or badge of identity,” Sontag wrote in the essay, citing Swan Lake, Tiffany lamps and the Art Deco movement as examples.

