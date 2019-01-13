Nicki Minaj Performs in Barbie Pink Bodysuit With Fishnets & Soaring Ankle Boots

Nicki Minaj’s Instagram name is “Barbie” — and she went for a Barbie pink ensemble while performing in Australia on Saturday.

The 36-year-old entertainer hit the stage at FOMO Festival in Sydney clad in a form-fitting pink bodysuit with green and black detailing. The bodysuit featured a low neckline and was cinched in at the waist with a safety-belt-inspired strap.

The “Moment 4 Life” rapper wore fishnet stockings with the sultry bodysuit, completing her look with black ankle boots. The lace-up booties featured a sky-high heel.

Minaj’s hair was long and pink, with blond roots. She wore her hair in a half-up, half-down style, with pieces crimped for a ’00s-inspired flare.

The hitmaker shared several images of her ensemble with her 97.5 million Instagram followers, also posting two videos from her FOMO Festival performance.

In one clip, Minaj raps to “Super Bass” — one of her biggest hits — while fans go wild.

“GOD BLESS #SYDNEYAUSTRALIA 🇦🇺 🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺 you guys made my whole life tonight. I’m so obsessed with you. Thank you. #FOMO FESTIVAL #SuperBass,” she captioned the video.

In the other video, the artist performs “Chun-Li,” but her voice is drowned out by fans who know all the lyrics.

