Nick Jonas & His Dogs Bundle Up for Walks in NYC

Nick Jonas is on dog-walking duty this weekend.

Today, the singer was seen on two separate occasions today on the streets of New York City with his furry friends. First, he walked Priyanka Chopra’s dog while drinking a beverage from Starbucks.

For that outing, Jonas was wearing a pair of dark-colored athletic sneakers with white, patterned laces. The shoes have red and white piping detail along the sides and front of the sneakers. They also have a chunky white sole that features a slight platform.



Later in the day, Jonas was seen again in the same shoes, walking his new German Shepard — Gino Jonas.

He styled the sneakers with dark sweatpants, which have a white drawstring and stripe detailing along the sides. The singer also was wearing a white hoodie and a dark jacket, which match the sweatpants. Jonas accessorized the casual look with a navy baseball cap with the text “Friends” across the front.

Nick Jonas is an avid wearer of sneakers for various occasions, from nights out with his wife to running regular errands.

The Jonas’ dogs are known for being well-outfitted.

For their stroll, Diana wore a bright red sweater with a mint green leash. Gino was seen in a bright blue harness and leash.

And this is not the full extent of these animals’ adornment, as Priyanka is known for styling her dog in the most fashionable gear. The actress rescued her dog from the North Shore Animal League.