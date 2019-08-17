Sign up for our newsletter today!

Nick Jonas Steps Out for a Game of Golf in White Slip-Ons and Fanny Pack

By Mario Abad
Nick Jonas.
CREDIT: Splash News

Nick Jonas is in the middle of his world tour with the Jonas Brothers, but that hasn’t stopped him from getting a round of golf in between performances. The singer was spotted out and about in New York City this morning on his way to play golf. He sported a navy polo with white piping, white shorts with golf gloves in the back pocket, a navy cap, and black aviators. His black leather fanny pack was slung across his torso, and he also wore a pair of simple, white slip-on shoes. Jonas was also seen holding his golf bag with equipment and gear inside.

Nick Jonas.
CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Jonas is an avid golfer (as is his brother, Joe) and took some time this morning to get a few rounds in before his concert with the Jonas Brothers tonight in Boston. The group is in the middle of the North American leg of their “Happiness Begins” tour, which kicked off this month in Miami. Nick and Joe were also spotted playing golf together there before their performance.

Nick Jonas.
CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Jonas’s white slip-on shoes are a signature look for him as he’s usually seen in white styles from several different footwear brands, including Common Projects and Adidas. The singer does like to mix it up for date night, however, as evident from a recent outing with  his wife Priyanka Chopra in London. Jonas sported a pair of classic grey New Balance 990v5 sneakers on that occasion.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, new balance, gold sandals

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra.

