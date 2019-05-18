Sign up for our newsletter today!

Nick Jonas Pulls Off Two of Summer’s Biggest Trends in Cannes: All-White Look and Square-Toe Shoes

By Claudia Miller
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra keep stealing the show at various Cannes Film Festival events.

Today, the couple attended the premiere of “The Best Years of a Life” and both pulled off the off-white trend in different ways. Chopra wore a George Shobeika tulle strapless gown with Chopard jewels while Jonas glammed up in a white tuxedo complete with a white bowtie.

'The Best Years of a Life', cannes film festival, nick jonas, priyanka chopra
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend the premiere of ‘The Best Years of a Life’ in Cannes, France.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
'The Best Years of a Life' , nick jonas, priyanka chopra, cannes film festival, shoes
A closer look at Nick Jonas’ square-toe dress shoes.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

What was impressive was his ability to rock another big trend of the moment: square-toe shoes. The Jonas Brothers singer wore a set of square-toe black dress shoes with a patent cap toe.

Jonas also proved he is husband goals while protecting his wife from the rainy weather in the South of France, all while still posing for the cameras.

'The Best Years of a Life' , nick jonas, priyanka chopra, cannes film festival, umbrella
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend the premiere of ‘The Best Years of a Life’ in Cannes, France.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Chopra shared the sweet moment on her Instagram and captioned the picture: “Mon amour.”

View this post on Instagram

Mon amour

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Priyanka and Nick got married in December 2018. Chopra is one of the biggest names in the Indian film industry as an actress, singer and producer while Jonas’ band, The Jonas Brothers, made their comeback this year and is at the top of the charts for their single “Sucker.”

Click through the gallery to see Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s couple style.

