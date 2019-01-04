13 Rising Stars Whose Style Will Dominate the Red Carpet This Awards Season

Awards season is almost here.

With the 2019 Golden Globes kicking off this weekend, FN takes stock of the rising stars making headlines on both the big screen and the red carpet.

Anya Taylor-Joy

The promising up-and-comer captivated audiences with her leading roles in “Thoroughbreds,” “The Witch” and soon-to-be-released thriller “Split,” but she’s also a force to be reckoned with at major fashion events — see the 2018 Met Gala, above — where Taylor-Joy’s magnetic style shines as bright as her future.

Constance Wu

Star of the critically acclaimed and Golden Globe-nominated “Crazy Rich Asians,” Wu received her own nod for best actress — a monumental recognition considering the last person of Asian descent to win in the category was Yvonne Elliman in 1974. Another crazy rich feature? Her wardrobe, which boasts a plethora of fluid metallics, floral embroidery and standout sequins.

Daniel Kaluuya

From Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” to Marvel blockbuster “Black Panther,” Kaluuya has cemented himself as one of the most versatile and cinematic talents in Hollywood — characteristics that extend to his always-sleek approach to the red carpet. (Think Gucci, Tom Ford and Ermenegildo Zegna.)

Elsie Fisher

At 15 years young, the breakthrough star is already ahead of her time, securing a best actress nomination for her work in comedian Bo Burnham’s “Eighth Grade.” Fortunately, Fisher’s personal style remains both youthful and on-trend, opting for outfits that are playful yet sophisticated.

Ezra Miller

Experimental. Exuberant. Eccentric. Miller’s aversion to sartorial norms through gender-neutral dressing and the use of unusual silhouettes never fails to attract paparazzi, social media and fellow A-listers. Coupled with character-actor roles that include a lead in the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise, this one will continue to push the boundaries of film and fashion.

Letitia Wright

Like her character Shuri in “Black Panther,” Wright is evidently one to take risks. (Case in point: The constellationlike custom Prada suit she wore at the “Avengers: Infinity War” premiere or the crystal bug-encrusted Gucci gown at the 2018 BAFTAs.) This year, we can only expect even more daring style statements from the star.

Noah Centineo

After capturing viewers’ hearts in Netflix’s “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before,” Centineo also managed to take over the internet with his charming boy-next-door looks and effortlessly cool presence both on and off the red carpet. The overnight sensation has a couple starring roles up his sleeve, counting “Sierra Burgess Is a Loser” and the upcoming “The Stand-In.”

Rachel Brosnahan

Her casting in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” couldn’t have been more perfect, so it’s no surprise Brosnahan has adopted her character Midge’s use of color to accentuate her own outfits. The Emmy winner has been spotted in everything from a dip-dyed scarlet chiffon gown to an eye-catching tiger-stripe suit, adding edge to her distinctive yet wearable ensembles.

Regina King

Nominated for best supporting actress at the Golden Globes, the movie star and TV director went beyond her acting chops to impress Hollywood with an undeniably powerful sartorial sense. Eschewing trends, King instead commands attention with no-fail black and whites, bold silhouettes and pieces that allow her to show off her toned arms.

Sandra Oh

Like King, the “Killing Eve” actress is also a red carpet regular, but her recent outings have put her under the spotlight of fashion’s finest. As the co-host at this weekend’s Golden Globe Awards, Oh certainly has big shoes to fill — but with her latest footwear appearances involving Christian Louboutin and Gina designs, she should be able to rest assured.

Timothée Chalamet

Earning a spot in FN’s 2018 Rising Stars list, Chalamet had yet another standout year in both entertainment and fashion. In the former, the Oscar nominee has once again proven his talent with a Golden Globes nod for his supporting role in “Beautiful Boy.” In the latter, he’s now become the red carpet’s unofficial It boy.

Yara Shahidi

Another FN 2018 Rising Star, the inimitable Shahidi knows exactly how to have fun with fashion. The 18-year-old’s carefully curated closet mixes high-end designers like Chanel with fast-fashion favorites including Zara — and she rarely hits the red carpet without her signature pop of color.

Zazie Beetz

Beetz is the cool-girl of the big screen, taking on roles in the subtly brutal drama “Sollers Point” and Marvel’s “Deadpool 2.” When it comes to apparel and accessories, she is equally trendsetting — choosing form-fitting silhouettes, clever cutouts and loud patterns to make the best-dressed lists.

