Nelly Stops Performance to Call Out a Fan for Untying His Shoelaces

Fans of Nelly might want to take note on how not to get his attention during his concerts.

The 44-year-old rapper was performing on Thursday night at Drai’s Beachclub in Las Vegas when in the middle of his set, one fan got a little too handsy with his footwear. A fan captured a video of the “Air Force Ones” singer taking a pause during the performance to call out an overeager fan who apparently reached out toward his shoes and untied his laces while he was singing.

Nelly then walked away from the crowd and toward the back of the stage, where he started to rant about how he’s a grown man and that’s not the way to get his attention.

“Baby girl, I appreciate the love. But why’d you untie my shoe?” he said in the clip. “No, no, no, no, no. I’m a grown man, you can’t untie my shoes. If you’re trying to get my attention, that’s something else, but don’t untie my shoe.” The crowd laughed and cheered in support of Nelly, who seemed a bit fazed by the incident, but didn’t let it affect him too much. The tugging of the shoes proved to be just a hiccup, as he continued on with the rest of the show.

Nelly is set to join artists Flo Rida and TLC on an upcoming tour this summer. He most recently uploaded a photo on Instagram showing off his black leather Dolce & Gabbana sneakers with white laces.

