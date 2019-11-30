Naomi Watts Wears Elegant Satin Gown and Minimal Sandals for ‘King Kong’ Screening

Naomi Watts took an elegant turn on the red carpet for a “King Kong” screening at the 2019 Marrakech International Film Festival yesterday.

For the occasion, Watts wore a satin green Erdem dress with a halter neckline. She styled the ensemble with a pair of black heeled sandals. Like the rest of her look, the shoes were minimal, with only two straps, one across the toe and the other around the ankle. They featured a tall stiletto heel.

For accessories, the star also kept to a minimum with a pair of small green earrings, which matched her dress, and no other jewelry.

At the film festival, Watts joined other stars such as Tilda Swinton, who wore a bright, bubble-gum pink suit from designer Haider Ackerman — and Marion Cotillard, who wore an elbow-length, shimmering black gown from Chanel for the event.

Watts has long been an avid wearer of stilettos, whether she’s walking the red carpet or out casually by the beach.

Once again, the actress proved that the ‘barely there’ sandal trend has yet to lose steam. Many celebrities increasingly are testing out the high-heel thong sandal, a favorite among stars such as Hailey Baldwin, Kylie Jenner, and Kim Kardashian. However, the simpler two-strap stiletto version of this style has become a contemporary staple.

Elsewhere at the Marrakech International Film Festival, Christian Louboutin stepped out in a festive holiday look, mixing a paisley suit with rose-embellished patent loafers. The designer, whose shoes had a small block heel, walked the red carpet with French filmmaker Farida Khelfa.