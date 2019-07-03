Naomi Campbell Steals the Spotlight on the Valentino Couture Front Row

Naomi Campbell has been turning heads since she was a teen model and today, she proved that hasn’t changed as she hit the front row at Valentino’s star-studded haute couture show in Paris.

The veteran supermodel, who appears in the iconic Italian label’s pre-fall ’19 campaign, made waves as she arrived for the presentation sporting an eye-catching multicolor pink graphic-print gown featuring black, red, burgundy and white stripes. She styled the vibrant long-sleeve design, which skimmed the ground, with strappy black studded sandals boasting a sky-high espadrille platform.

Naomi Campbell wearing a bright pink, black and white striped gown and platform espadrille sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 49-year-old Brit sat next to designer Valentino, himself, and Gwyneth Paltrow on the front row. She accessorized her look with a mauve wide-brim statement hat, black cat-eye sunglasses and a selection of sparkling bracelets and rings. She also carried a plum and hot pink leather Valentino shoulder bag.

A closer look at Naomi Campbell wearing strappy black studded sandals boasting a sky-high espadrille platform. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Paltrow, 46, donned a flowing white gown with a plunging neckline. Other notable people on the front row included Heidi Klum, Celine Dion and Christian Louboutin.

(L-R): Naomi Campbell, Valentino and Gwyneth Paltrow on the front row. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Heidi Klum chats with shoe designer Christian Louboutin. CREDIT: Shutterstock

