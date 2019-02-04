Sign up for our newsletter today!

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Loves Colorful Pumps

By Allie Fasanella
nancy-pelosi-10
January 23
January 17
January 16
January 11
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been making headlines lately, not only for her involvement in the government, but for her sense of style and penchant for a colorful palette, as well. The 78-year-old California congresswoman has become known for loving pops of color, from her clothing — like the red Max Mara coat the internet obsessed over in December — to her power pumps.

nancy pelosi, max mara
Nancy Pelosi leaves the White House following a meeting wearing a Max Mara coat on Dec 11.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Last month, Pelosi spoke to reporters about the government shutdown sporting a chic navy suit with a pair of matching dark blue satin heels featuring a classic pointed toe. A golden yellow-printed scarf with blue detailing completed her look.

nancy pelosi shoes, government shutdown
Pelosi wearing a dark blue look complete with navy satin pumps during the government shutdown on Jan. 24.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

On Jan. 11, Pelosi rocked a bright magenta suit and pointy hot-pink patent leather pumps for a photo session with the 116th Congress House committee chairs.

nancy pelosi pink pumps
Nancy Pelosi wearing a magenta suit with hot-pink pumps on Jan. 11.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

On the 4th, Pelosi was captured leaving a Border Security meeting at the White House with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer wearing a royal blue dress under a gray coat and powder blue suede pumps.

nancy pelosi shoe style
Pelosi wearing a royal blue dress with a gray coat and pale blue suede pumps on Jan. 4.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Just two days prior, she was snapped leaving another White House meeting in the same gray coat, this time paired with lavender trousers, a colorful scarf and plum suede heels.

nancy pelosi shoe style
Pelosi wearing plum suede heels with lavender pants, a gray coat and a colorful scarf on Jan. 2.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

For more of Nancy Pelosi’s shoe style, check out the gallery.

