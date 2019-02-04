House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Loves Colorful Pumps

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been making headlines lately, not only for her involvement in the government, but for her sense of style and penchant for a colorful palette, as well. The 78-year-old California congresswoman has become known for loving pops of color, from her clothing — like the red Max Mara coat the internet obsessed over in December — to her power pumps.
Last month, Pelosi spoke to reporters about the government shutdown sporting a chic navy suit with a pair of matching dark blue satin heels featuring a classic pointed toe. A golden yellow-printed scarf with blue detailing completed her look.
On Jan. 11, Pelosi rocked a bright magenta suit and pointy hot-pink patent leather pumps for a photo session with the 116th Congress House committee chairs.
On the 4th, Pelosi was captured leaving a Border Security meeting at the White House with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer wearing a royal blue dress under a gray coat and powder blue suede pumps.
Just two days prior, she was snapped leaving another White House meeting in the same gray coat, this time paired with lavender trousers, a colorful scarf and plum suede heels.
